Viva Energy : The search begins for Greater Geelong's unsung sporting heros

02 July 2019

Refinery Club Legend Awards return for 2019 with two new categories that celebrate the next generation of community legends

For the third year in a row, Viva Energy is running the Geelong Refinery Club Legend Awards program to discover and recognise the great role models at sporting clubs within the Greater Geelong region.

Established in 2017, the Awards are a community initiative that, to date, have awarded more than $100,000 in prize money to both deserving individuals who have tirelessly given their time and energy to help those around them, and to the clubs they support.

This year, Viva Energy has introduced two new categories to celebrate the next generation of sporting heroes. In addition to Club Legend Female, Club Legend Male and The People's Choice Award, the Trailblazer Female (ages 18-35) and the Trailblazer Male (ages 18-35), will be added to the 2019 program.

Nominations for these categories can include players, coaches, board members and all types volunteers from structured sporting clubs in the Greater Geelong region.

Additionally, the Refinery Legend Award is running for the second year in a row to recognise outstanding efforts of Viva Energy refinery employees in the wider community.

Viva Energy General Manager of Refining, Thys Heyns said the program embodies the company's commitment to give back to the community.

'Viva Energy is proud to be an active member of Greater Geelong. We know that sport is woven into the DNA of our community, so it is important to be able to recognise the local heroes that make our local clubs so great.'

The 2019 Club Legend Ambassador and Geelong Cats player, Tom Stewart, said role models and volunteers were integral to the success of local athletes.

'As a South Barwon boy, I am grateful for the endless encouragement I received from my coaches, fellow players, volunteers, family and friends when coming up the ranks, so it is inspiring to see that support being recognised at a local club level,' he said.

More than $55,000 is up for grabs this year, with winners, finalists and their respective sporting clubs receiving a share of the prize money.

Nominations are now open, with entries closing on Tuesday 23 July. Winners will be announced at an exclusive Awards ceremony on Wednesday 4 September at GMHBA Stadium.

To submit your entry or for further information on the Awards, please see: https://clublegend.com.au/.

