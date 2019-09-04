Viva Energy : announces the Geelong Refinery Club Legend Awards winners

Viva Energy has announced the winners of their third Geelong Refinery Club Legend Awards, recognising six local sporting volunteers and their tireless service to their respective sporting clubs.

At an awards ceremony held last night at GMHBA Stadium, the deserving winners were celebrated for their continuous commitment to helping those around them, and the clubs they support. Awards were presented for the Club Legend Female, Club Legend Male, The People's Choice Award, the Trailblazer Female (ages 18-35) and the Trailblazer Male (ages 18-35).

Winners were chosen by a prestigious line-up of judges from the local Geelong community, with each winner receiving a share of the $55,000 prize money for themselves and their respective clubs.

The Club Legend Male award was presented to Allen McKee from the Try Boys Basketball Club for the dedication and support he has shown to the club over the past 40 years. Described as the face of the club, Allen has coached basketball at all age groups for boys, girls, men, and women, showcasing his true commitment to his club.

Lorraine Kulic of the Lara Giants Basketball Club was given the Club Legend Female award for endless support shown in her role as Vice-President. Having joined the club when it was just eight members, Lorraine has focussed on securing major sponsorships and grants for the club, growing the club substantially.

With the introduction of the Trailblazer category in this year's awards, created to celebrate young volunteers aged between 18 - 35, the first Male Trailblazer award was presented to Rohan Greaves for his support to the Geelong Touch Football club in his role of President. A part of the club for close to 11 years, Rohan has had a large impact, continuously acknowledged as the first person to show up to the club, and the last to leave each week.

The Female Trailblazer award was given to Sarah Naylor, the Head of Football from the Geelong West Giants. Sarah has held a variety of roles in the club over the past three years, seeing her coordinating and bringing together players across all the teams within the club.

Almost 4000 members of the community voted in the People's Choice category with the awards being presented to Cliff Grinter (male) and Jesse Sutton (female).

Cliff Grinter from St Albans Football Club received the award after securing the most votes for the male category, highlighting his 75-year commitment to his club. Cliff has served as one the club's greatest role models, having not missed a game since joining the club in the 1940's.

Jesse Sutton from the Ocean Grove Football Netball Club was the recipient of the People's Choice female award. Serving the club as a coach and social coordinator, Jesse, who is just 21 years of age, has brought the members of the club closer through her social initiatives.

Viva Energy General Manager of Refining Thys Heyns, said the awards evening was an incredible celebration of the commitment that the finalists have given to their respective clubs, and gave the community the opportunity to give thanks to those who volunteer a great deal of time to sport in the greater Geelong region.

'Volunteering is such a crucial aspect of life in Geelong, so it is great to have the chance to celebrate the hard-working people who contribute so much to their clubs, their communities, and their sports,' Thys said.

'Viva Energy is incredibly proud to recognise these incredibly deserving winners of each category, as well as acknowledge all of the finalists and nominated volunteers. The sporting community of Geelong wouldn't exist without these individuals, who are all legends in the eyes of their nominators, members and clubs they represent.'

Full list of winners and finalists for 2019 are below:

Club Legend (Male): Allen McKee, Try Boys Basketball Club

Club Legend (Female): Lorraine Kulic, Lara Giants Basketball Club

The Trailblazer Award (Male): Rohan Greaves, Geelong Touch Football

The Trailblazer Award (Female): Sarah Naylor, Geelong West Giants

People's Choice (Female): Jesse Sutton, Ocean Grove Football Netball Club

People's Choice (Male): Cliff Grinter, St Albans Football Club

Finalists:

Michael Trewhella

Drysdale Football Club

Drysdale Football Club Phoebe Mitchell

Geelong Swimming Club (GSC)

Geelong Swimming Club (GSC) Keli'I Zablan

Geelong Baycats

Geelong Baycats Gerard Wakefield

East Belmont Cricket Club

East Belmont Cricket Club Jenny Page

Alexander Thomson Cricket Club

Alexander Thomson Cricket Club Rick Scade

FC Leopold

FC Leopold Fred Forssman

Barwon Special Olympics

Barwon Special Olympics Vicky McElligott

Geelong Netball Club

Geelong Netball Club Jai Smith

Geelong Dragons

