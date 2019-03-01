Log in
Viva Energy : fueling all things aviation at Avalon

03/01/2019 | 12:17am EST

Viva Energy Australia ('Viva Energy') is proud to be supporting the Australian International Airshow by refueling the many aircraft that will leave spectators spellbound.

This year's airshow will feature F35's, C17s, PC-21s, Roulettes PC-9s, MRH-90s, Tigers, Gulfstreams, King Airs and many more.

Refinery General Manager, Thys Heyns, said 'Bringing such a large scale show together is no small feat, and I'm proud of the role that we play in supporting Avalon Airport and helping organisers bring this event to life.

'Over the last few years we have invested heavily in the Geelong Refinery to increase the amount of fuel we can transport to Avalon Airport to support their ever-increasing activities and I'm pleased to see that our fuel can also bring so much delight for spectators.'

The Geelong Refinery supplies 100% of Avalon Airport's jet fuel, supporting day to day operations for commercial airlines and also for special events such as the Airshow.

Jet Fuel Gantry Operator, John Begg, is one of many faces at Geelong Refinery helping to manufacture the fuel behind the Airshow.

'I'm proud that our great quality jet fuel - made by us here in Geelong - ends up exclusively refueling the Avalon International Airshow,' Mr Begg said.

Viva Energy looks forward to a safe, enjoyable and successful show for all.

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,200 service stations across the country.

Viva Energy Australia owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 05:16:03 UTC
