Viva Energy : partners with the Australian Defence Force in Cairns

10/01/2019 | 06:48pm EDT

Yesterday, Viva Energy Australia Pty Ltd (Viva Energy) was formally handed operational control of the fuel facility at HMAS Cairns by the Commonwealth. Under the new $46 million contract, Viva Energy will manage and maintain the fuel terminal on behalf of the Australian Defence Force ('Defence'), in addition to supplying bulk Marine Diesel Fuel to military vessels in the Cairns region.

The formal handover ceremony was attended by senior Defence personnel, as well as Viva Energy Chairman, The Hon Robert M Hill AC, and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Wyatt.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Wyatt welcomed Defence's continued confidence in Viva Energy and acknowledged the strategic partnership between both organisations that has a joint focus on safe and reliable supply security.

'Through the commercialisation of the fuel facility at HMAS Cairns, Viva Energy continues to build our strategic relationship with Defence.'

We look forward to bringing our expertise in safe and efficient supply chain operations to one of Defence's important fuel assets, demonstrating the benefits of an industry managed approach. We look forward to managing the facility in close partnership with Defence,' said Mr Wyatt.

Commander Joint Logistics, Rear Admiral Ian Murray welcomed the partnership and the benefits that this collaboration will bring to both Defence and the local industry.

'This is a significant milestone for the Defence Fuel Transformation Program, a $1.1 Billion investment by the Department of Defence to deliver a safer, simpler and assured Defence fuel network.'

'One key aim of this Program is to generate greater industry collaboration across our fuel network.'

'By working in partnership with industry experts, we are adopting industry best practice as well as providing opportunities for Australian Industry,' the Commander said.

In addition to the supply of fuel to Defence in Cairns, Viva Energy is also a major supplier of bulk fuels to Defence nationally.

Viva Energy was selected to maintain and manage the fuel facility at HMAS Cairns as part of a competitive tender process. The contract is for an initial term of six years, with two three-year extension options.

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,250 service stations across the country.

Viva Energy Australia owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 22:47:02 UTC
