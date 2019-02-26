Viva Energy : signs deal that will enhance benefits to carsales members

Viva Energy Australia ('Viva Energy') today announced a new collaboration with Australia's number one online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business, carsales.com Ltd (carsales).

Under the arrangement, Viva Energy will join carsales' member benefit program to provide a range of offers, including fuel discounts at Coles Express for carsales' six million members.

Fuel discounts can be used in conjunction with other offers, such as Coles Supermarket's shopper docket discounts and Coles Express offers, so that carsales members can enjoy multiple levels of benefits.

Scott Wyatt, Viva Energy CEO said, 'Today's announcement reinforces our commitment to build strategic partnerships that offer real value to customers.

'We see fuel discounts as just the start of this new collaboration and we look forward to rolling out further exciting offers to carsales members in the future.'

carsales CEO, Cameron McIntyre said 'We're excited to be able to provide carsales members with new benefits to add value to their lives on a weekly basis, not just when they're looking to buy or sell.'

The arrangement between Viva Energy and carsales is subject to necessary regulatory approvals and clearances, and is due to launch in the second half of 2019.

This new partnership follows Viva Energy's announcement that they have extended their alliance with partner Coles Express to 2029.

'We are always looking for new ways to reach our customers and are very excited to work with other like-minded partners to build winning outcomes for our customers and respective businesses,' Mr Wyatt said.

'We said as part of the announcement to extend the alliance that we would look to optimise our marketing and loyalty programs to build sales growth and expand the fuel and convenience network, and this new arrangement with carsales is just the start of that process.

'carsales was a natural fit for us given their standing in the market and their extensive customer base that extends to every corner of Australia,' Mr Wyatt continued.

'Viva Energy and carsales have many synergies, including shared innovative cultures and longstanding commitment to the customer,' remarked Vladka Kazda, who led this project for carsales.

'We're looking forward to working with Viva Energy to implement this offer and explore other benefits for our consumers,' Kazda added.

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,200 service stations across the country.

Viva Energy Australia owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.com.au