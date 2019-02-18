Viva Energy : supports Australian emergency relief

Viva Energy Australia ('Viva Energy') has committed $50,000 to support Australian communities affected by a series of natural disasters including the floods in Queensland, and bushfires in Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales.

Part of the donation will go to the Australian Red Cross who are providing a range of services in the affected areas while Viva Energy will also make an independent donation by providing fuel that will support transport and logistics efforts in North Queensland.

Viva Energy's CEO Scott Wyatt said, 'Australia is a country of extremes and never has this been more evident than now as our northern neighbours contend with floods, while fires affect other parts of the country.

'We need to all pull together in times like this and I am proud that we can lend our support by making this contribution that will help fund a range of critical support services.

'At Viva Energy, we're committed to giving back to our local communities and we would encourage others also to get onboard and support wherever they can.'

All funds raised will help deliver a range of emergency services. Donations for the Australian Red Cross' Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund can be made on their website www.redcross.org.au.

