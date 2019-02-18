Log in
Viva Energy : supports Australian emergency relief

02/18/2019 | 05:03pm EST

Viva Energy Australia ('Viva Energy') has committed $50,000 to support Australian communities affected by a series of natural disasters including the floods in Queensland, and bushfires in Tasmania, Victoria and New South Wales.

Part of the donation will go to the Australian Red Cross who are providing a range of services in the affected areas while Viva Energy will also make an independent donation by providing fuel that will support transport and logistics efforts in North Queensland.

Viva Energy's CEO Scott Wyatt said, 'Australia is a country of extremes and never has this been more evident than now as our northern neighbours contend with floods, while fires affect other parts of the country.

'We need to all pull together in times like this and I am proud that we can lend our support by making this contribution that will help fund a range of critical support services.

'At Viva Energy, we're committed to giving back to our local communities and we would encourage others also to get onboard and support wherever they can.'

All funds raised will help deliver a range of emergency services. Donations for the Australian Red Cross' Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund can be made on their website www.redcross.org.au.

About Viva Energy

Viva Energy is one of Australia's leading energy companies and supplies approximately a quarter of the country's liquid fuel requirements. It is the exclusive supplier of high quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia through an extensive network of more than 1,200 service stations across the country.

Viva Energy Australia owns and operates the strategically located Geelong Refinery in Victoria, and operates bulk fuels, aviation, bitumen, marine, chemicals and lubricants businesses supported by more than 20 terminals and 50 airports and airfields across the country.

www.vivaenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Viva Energy Group Ltd. published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2019 22:02:06 UTC
