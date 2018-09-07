|
Viva Industrial Trust : Proposed Merger Of Viva Industrial Trust And Esr-REIT By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement
09/07/2018 | 04:32am CEST
|
Announcement Title
|
General Announcement
|
Date & Time of Broadcast
|
Sep 7, 2018 10:22
|
Status
|
New
|
Announcement Sub Title
|
Proposed Merger of Viva Industrial Trust and ESR-REIT by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement
|
Announcement Reference
|
SG180907OTHRPWXI
|
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|
Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. / Kelvin Kwok
|
Designation
|
VP
|
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
|
Dealing Disclosure in respect of Proposed Merger of Viva Industrial Trust and ESR-REIT by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement
Attachments
-
Attachment 1 (Size: 40,793 bytes)
Disclaimer
Viva Industrial Trust published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 02:31:06 UTC
