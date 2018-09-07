Log in
Viva Industrial Trust : Proposed Merger Of Viva Industrial Trust And Esr-REIT By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement

09/07/2018 | 04:32am CEST
Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 7, 2018 10:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Proposed Merger of Viva Industrial Trust and ESR-REIT by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement
Announcement Reference SG180907OTHRPWXI
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. / Kelvin Kwok
Designation VP
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Dealing Disclosure in respect of Proposed Merger of Viva Industrial Trust and ESR-REIT by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 40,793 bytes)

Disclaimer

Viva Industrial Trust published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 02:31:06 UTC
