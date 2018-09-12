|
Viva Industrial Trust : Proposed Merger Of Viva Industrial Trust And Esr-REIT By Way Of A Trust Scheme Of Arrangement
09/12/2018 | 05:02am CEST
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 12, 2018 10:55
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Proposed Merger of Viva Industrial Trust and ESR-REIT by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement
Announcement Reference
SG180912OTHRJWQS
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Merrill Lynch (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. / Kelvin Kwok
Designation
VP
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Dealing Disclosure in respect of Proposed Merger of Viva Industrial Trust and ESR-REIT by way of a Trust Scheme of Arrangement
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 155,146 bytes)
Disclaimer
Viva Industrial Trust published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 03:01:02 UTC
