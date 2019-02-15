Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vivacelle Bio, Inc. : Receives FDA Clearance to Enroll Patients into its Phase IIa Clinical Trial of VBI-1 for Severe Blood Loss and/or Raising Blood Pressure in Hypovolemic Subjects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2019 | 02:25pm EST

Vivacelle Bio, Inc. today announces that the US. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted it an Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance to proceed with its phase IIa clinical trial of the safety and efficacy of VBI-1. VBI-1 is a paradigm-changing cardiovascular support fluid that is designed for the treatment of patients with emergently life-threatening conditions due to blood loss and other causes of severe hypovolemia (low blood volume). The treatment of hypovolemia and raising blood pressure are essential to survival of a broad range of critical conditions such as blood loss, burns, gastrointestinal losses, septic shock, acute radiation syndrome, or attacks utilizing biological or chemical weapons.

Harven DeShield J.D., PhD and CEO of Vivacelle Bio commented, "This is the most transformational milestone achieved to date by our company. It is our expectation that the achievement of this milestone will serve as a launching pad to eventually providing critical technologies to address unmet medical need and save lives."

Commitments have been obtained from key physicians at leading medical centers for participation in the study. Vivacelle Bio is currently seeking funding opportunities to support its performance of the clinical trial.

Cuthbert Simpkins, M.D., Chief Innovation Officer and inventor of the Vivacelle Bio technology stated, "As a Trauma Surgeon I am grateful that my invention will save many lives which was my motivation for developing it in the first place."

Vivacelle Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery of life-saving interventions in critical illnesses that rapidly cause death such as injuries encountered in warfare, major motor vehicle collisions and septic shock.

Forward looking statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (I) change without notice, (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control and (iii) the financial capabilities of the Company. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:59pMAGYAR BANCORP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:58pFLUX POWER HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
02:56pAMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACT : & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (MD&A) (form 10-K)
AQ
02:55pMULBERRY : National Transforms Destination Services Division with New Strategic Acquisition of The Mulberry Group
AQ
02:55pDRONE GUARDER : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:52pWHITEPAPER : The science behind our AI-powered predictive software for online ID verification
PU
02:52pHONDA MOTOR : Ridgelines recalled due to fire danger from car wash soap
AQ
02:52pEVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:52pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - BRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST BRISTOW GROUP INC. (BRS) AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : April 15, 2019
GL
02:51pApollo to buy Cox TV stations in broadcast push
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Seizing on Huawei's troubles, Samsung bets big on network gear
2Vivendi shares rally as UMG hits the right notes
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : January 2019 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Amazon, Facebook, Berkshire Hathaway, Nvidia
5SCOUT24 AG : SCOUT24 : ?Scout24 welcomes the takeover offer and the strategic partnership with Hellman & Fried..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.