Vivaldi : Acquires Leading London-Based Digital Marketing Agency Gravity Thinking

Vivaldi, a global strategy firm, today announces the acquisition of Gravity Thinking, the award-winning creative and digital agency based in London. The integration affirms Vivaldi’s commitment to deliver tangible impact and proven growth strategies to its clients.

Gravity Thinking’s expertise in performance marketing will complement Vivaldi’s business and brand strategy, data analytics, creative, and technology capabilities. It allows the combined group to deliver strategies based on demonstrable impact, supported by first-rate customer journey analytics and brand funnel optimization.

Founded in 2007, Gravity Thinking’s award-winning creative and digital teams have gained acclaim with many of the world’s forward-looking brands - past and current clients include Hyundai, Disney, Allianz, Hendrick’s Gin, and Vitality Life - for its unique storytelling and relentless focus on data, resulting in the delivery of innovative marketing and measurable social and digital activation. Gravity Thinking’s Managing Partners Stephen Firth and Andrew Roberts will join Vivaldi’s leadership team.

The announcement caps a year of expansion, client growth, and new thought leadership for Vivaldi. The combined organization, driven by an agile methodology to launch new ideas, concepts, and brands in the market, will be integral to delivering the company’s flagship work on platform business models.

Gravity Thinking was advised by Waypoint Partners alongside Kemp Little on legal issues, while Vivaldi engaged Humphreys Law for its legal and tax counsel.

“We are inspired by the pioneering thought leadership on brand-building and growth spearheaded by Vivaldi,” said Andrew Roberts. “We’re thrilled to join the Vivaldi family and together we will build strong brands and disruptive platform business models.”

Tom Ajello, Vivaldi’s Global Chief Creative Officer, said: “Our industry still operates in silos. Yet people and brands have evolved—we are the only independent global player that has the passion and persistence to successfully merge what others have kept separated for too long.”

“The deliberate integration of strategy expertise, award-winning creativity, and in-market activation is absolutely necessary in the new model of building brands,” added Erich Joachimsthaler, Vivaldi Founder and CEO. “I’m looking forward to an exciting year ahead, bringing together these two companies that share similar views and cultures.”

