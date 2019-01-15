Vivaldi : Acquires Leading London-Based Digital Marketing Agency Gravity Thinking

Vivaldi, a global strategy firm, today announces the acquisition of
Gravity Thinking, the award-winning creative and digital agency based in
London. The integration affirms Vivaldi’s commitment to deliver tangible
impact and proven growth strategies to its clients.
Gravity Thinking’s expertise in performance marketing will complement
Vivaldi’s business and brand strategy, data analytics, creative, and
technology capabilities. It allows the combined group to deliver
strategies based on demonstrable impact, supported by first-rate
customer journey analytics and brand funnel optimization.
Founded in 2007, Gravity Thinking’s award-winning creative and digital
teams have gained acclaim with many of the world’s forward-looking
brands - past and current clients include Hyundai, Disney, Allianz,
Hendrick’s Gin, and Vitality Life - for its unique storytelling and
relentless focus on data, resulting in the delivery of innovative
marketing and measurable social and digital activation. Gravity
Thinking’s Managing Partners Stephen Firth and Andrew Roberts will join
Vivaldi’s leadership team.
The announcement caps a year of expansion, client growth, and new
thought leadership for Vivaldi. The combined organization, driven by an
agile methodology to launch new ideas, concepts, and brands in the
market, will be integral to delivering the company’s flagship work on
platform business models.
Gravity Thinking was advised by Waypoint Partners alongside Kemp Little
on legal issues, while Vivaldi engaged Humphreys Law for its legal and
tax counsel.
“We are inspired by the pioneering thought leadership on brand-building
and growth spearheaded by Vivaldi,” said Andrew Roberts. “We’re thrilled
to join the Vivaldi family and together we will build strong brands and
disruptive platform business models.”
Tom Ajello, Vivaldi’s Global Chief Creative Officer, said: “Our industry
still operates in silos. Yet people and brands have evolved—we are the
only independent global player that has the passion and persistence to
successfully merge what others have kept separated for too long.”
“The deliberate integration of strategy expertise, award-winning
creativity, and in-market activation is absolutely necessary in the new
model of building brands,” added Erich Joachimsthaler, Vivaldi Founder
and CEO. “I’m looking forward to an exciting year ahead, bringing
together these two companies that share similar views and cultures.”
About Vivaldi
Vivaldi is one of the largest independent global strategy
consultancies. Vivaldi’s strategy-to-action approach helps build strong
brands, drives disruptive innovation, and establishes platform
businesses that operate at the speed of business today.
