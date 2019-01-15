Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vivaldi : Acquires Leading London-Based Digital Marketing Agency Gravity Thinking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 08:32am EST

Vivaldi, a global strategy firm, today announces the acquisition of Gravity Thinking, the award-winning creative and digital agency based in London. The integration affirms Vivaldi’s commitment to deliver tangible impact and proven growth strategies to its clients.

Gravity Thinking’s expertise in performance marketing will complement Vivaldi’s business and brand strategy, data analytics, creative, and technology capabilities. It allows the combined group to deliver strategies based on demonstrable impact, supported by first-rate customer journey analytics and brand funnel optimization.

Founded in 2007, Gravity Thinking’s award-winning creative and digital teams have gained acclaim with many of the world’s forward-looking brands - past and current clients include Hyundai, Disney, Allianz, Hendrick’s Gin, and Vitality Life - for its unique storytelling and relentless focus on data, resulting in the delivery of innovative marketing and measurable social and digital activation. Gravity Thinking’s Managing Partners Stephen Firth and Andrew Roberts will join Vivaldi’s leadership team.

The announcement caps a year of expansion, client growth, and new thought leadership for Vivaldi. The combined organization, driven by an agile methodology to launch new ideas, concepts, and brands in the market, will be integral to delivering the company’s flagship work on platform business models.

Gravity Thinking was advised by Waypoint Partners alongside Kemp Little on legal issues, while Vivaldi engaged Humphreys Law for its legal and tax counsel.

“We are inspired by the pioneering thought leadership on brand-building and growth spearheaded by Vivaldi,” said Andrew Roberts. “We’re thrilled to join the Vivaldi family and together we will build strong brands and disruptive platform business models.”

Tom Ajello, Vivaldi’s Global Chief Creative Officer, said: “Our industry still operates in silos. Yet people and brands have evolved—we are the only independent global player that has the passion and persistence to successfully merge what others have kept separated for too long.”

“The deliberate integration of strategy expertise, award-winning creativity, and in-market activation is absolutely necessary in the new model of building brands,” added Erich Joachimsthaler, Vivaldi Founder and CEO. “I’m looking forward to an exciting year ahead, bringing together these two companies that share similar views and cultures.”

About Vivaldi

Vivaldi is one of the largest independent global strategy consultancies. Vivaldi’s strategy-to-action approach helps build strong brands, drives disruptive innovation, and establishes platform businesses that operate at the speed of business today.
http://vivaldigroup.com

For further information please see: www.vivaldigroup.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aEquinor and Partners Invest $269 Million to Increase Oil From Gullfaks
DJ
08:52aGet Your Mojo Back and Reclaim Your Power
PR
08:51aCHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES : Announces January 2019 Distribution
AQ
08:51aMONARQUES GOLD : Intersects 74.23 g/t Au Over 2.0 Metres and 13.85 g/t Au Over 1.0 Metre at its Croinor Gold Project
AQ
08:50aSCHAEFFLER AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
08:50aEXPRESS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:50aMARGAUX RESOURCES : Announces Option Agreement on Old Timer Gold Property in Southeastern British Columbia
EQ
08:50aMAGNA INTERNATIONAL : expects sales to be hurt by sale of fluid pressure and controls business
AQ
08:50aMargaux Resources Announces Option Agreement on Old Timer Gold Property in Southeastern British Columbia
NE
08:50aNew Research Shows School-Based Mental Health Professionals have a Serious Lack of Training to Support LGBTQ Students
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : Volkswagen, Ford set alliance centered on vans, pickups
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
5PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : slips up as it denies fundraising plan

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.