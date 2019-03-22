Log in
Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (NYSE: VAM) Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.11942 Per Share

03/22/2019

Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VAM,” announced the declaration of a monthly distribution of $0.11942 per common share.

Ex-Dividend Date   Record Date   Payable Date
April 3, 2019   April 4, 2019   April 12, 2019
   

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC is the Investment Manager to the Fund. Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC each serve as a Sub-Advisor to the Fund.

About Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser which, together with its affiliates, has approximately $2.5 billion of assets under management. Founded in 2013, Vivaldi specializes in structuring and managing both single and multi-strategy registered public funds. Vivaldi prides itself on its ability to combine rigorous research and risk management processes with disciplined portfolio construction and management. Vivaldi is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. For more information about Vivaldi and their other registered fund solutions, please visit vivaldifunds.com.

This press release is not being published for tax reporting purposes but is being provided to announce the amount of the Fund’s distributions. In early 2019, after definitive information is available, the Fund will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax return. A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, is made after year-end.

The Fund is a closed-end fund and does not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market’s value for the Fund’s share.

An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is not intended to be a complete investment program. The Fund is designed as a long-term investment and not as a trading vehicle. Investing in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or even all of your investment. The Fund’s net asset value will vary, its distribution rate may vary, and both may be affected by numerous factors, including changes in the market spread over a specified benchmark, market interest rates, and performance of the broader equity markets. Fluctuations in net asset value may be magnified as a result of the Fund’s use of leverage. Therefore, before investing you should carefully consider the risks that you assume when you invest in the Fund’s common shares.

The Fund’s investment objective and policies are not designed to seek to return the initial investment to investors that purchase shares. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. An investor should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report, semi-annual report or prospectus which contains this and other information, visit www.vivaldicef.com or call 866-668-6567. Please read them carefully before investing.

NOT FDIC INSURED | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee


