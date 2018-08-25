Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (NYSE: VAM) Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.12333 Per Share

Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), which is traded on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VAM,” announced the declaration of
a monthly distribution of $0.12333 per common share.
|
The following dates apply to today’s declared dividend:
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
|
Record Date
|
|
Payable Date
|
September 5, 2018
|
|
September 6, 2018
|
|
September 14, 2018
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC is the Investment Manager to the Fund.
Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC
each serve as a Sub-Advisor to the Fund.
About Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC
Vivaldi Asset Management, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser
which, together with its affiliates, has approximately $2.5 billion of
assets under management. Founded in 2013, Vivaldi specializes in
structuring and managing alternative investment, multi-manager, and
multi-strategy mutual funds. Vivaldi prides itself on its ability to
combine rigorous research and risk management processes with disciplined
portfolio construction and management. Vivaldi is headquartered
in Chicago, Illinois. For more information about Vivaldi and their other
registered fund solutions, please visit vivaldifunds.com.
This press release is not being published for tax reporting purposes
but is being provided to announce the amount of the Fund’s distributions.
In early 2019, after definitive information is available, the Fund
will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV specifying how the distributions
paid by the Fund during the prior calendar year should be characterized
for purposes of reporting the distributions on a shareholder’s tax
return. A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from
sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term
capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The
final determination of the source of all distributions, including the
percentage of qualified dividend income, is made after year-end.
The Fund is a closed-end fund and does not continuously issue shares
for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Investors wishing to buy or sell
shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The
share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market’s value for the
Fund’s share.
An investment in the Fund is not appropriate for all investors and is
not intended to be a complete investment program. The Fund is
designed as a long-term investment and not as a trading vehicle. Investing
in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive
little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or even
all of your investment. The Fund’s net asset value will vary, its
distribution rate may vary, and both may be affected by numerous
factors, including changes in the market spread over a specified
benchmark, market interest rates, and performance of the broader equity
markets. Fluctuations in net asset value may be magnified as a
result of the Fund’s use of leverage. Therefore, before investing
you should carefully consider the risks that you assume when you invest
in the Fund’s common shares.
The Fund’s investment objective and policies are not designed to seek
to return the initial investment to investors that purchase shares. Past
performance is no guarantee of future results. An investor
should consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and
expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report
or semi-annual report which contains this and other information, visit www.vivaldifunds.com
or call 866-668-6567. Please read them carefully before investing.
NOT FDIC INSURED | May Lose Value | No Bank Guarantee
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180824005453/en/