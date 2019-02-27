Vivaldi : expands further in Latin America with new Partners in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Vivaldi, a leading global strategy firm, announces the expansion of its
presence in Latin America with the appointment as Partners of Luis
Gérardin and Alberto Velasco, former senior executives of multinational
companies, with broad experience in strategy and brand building at the
local, regional and global scale.
Luis Gérardin brings over 25 years of operational, marketing and
leadership experience at The Coca-Cola Company, most recently as
Marketing VP for the entire South Latin business unit, and said “we are
excited to bring a fresh, holistic and integrated approach to marketing
strategy and execution, so that companies can face the constant changes
in trends, technologies and competition while tending to the urgencies
and short-term demands of running a business in complex environments.”
Alberto Velasco, who until recently was the Director of Digital
Disruption for Business Growth Acceleration at The Coca-Cola Company
said, “we see Latin America's potential and believe that we can help
companies operating here to be global leaders in strategic thinking and
execution and to grow at the speed of the most disruptive enterprises of
today.” Prior to joining The Coca-Cola Company in 2004, Alberto held
marketing roles with Hyundai, Mazda, McDonald’s and BellSouth Peru.
Vivaldi will use its base in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to develop the
business in the entire Latin American region. The announcement builds on
a year of expansion, client growth and new thought leadership for
Vivaldi, who recently announced the acquisition of a London-based
digital marketing agency as part of its ongoing strategy to extend its
creative and UX capabilities into measurable social and digital
activation in order to better unlock opportunities for clients.
Commenting on the development, Erich Joachimsthaler Ph.D., founder and
global CEO of Vivaldi Group said, “Latin America has terrific growth
potential… and the expansion of our presence enhances Vivaldi’s ability
to support organizations across the region with our strategy expertise,
award-winning creativity and in-market activation. For many years since
founding the company, we have had strong ties with the business
community in Latin America and we look forward to deepening the
collaboration and achieving strong growth together.”
About Vivaldi
Vivaldi is one of the largest independent global strategy
consultancies. Vivaldi’s strategy-to-action approach helps build strong
brands, drives disruptive innovation, and establishes platform
businesses that operate at the speed of business today.
