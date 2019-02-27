Log in
Vivaldi : expands further in Latin America with new Partners in Buenos Aires, Argentina

02/27/2019 | 08:33am EST

Vivaldi, a leading global strategy firm, announces the expansion of its presence in Latin America with the appointment as Partners of Luis Gérardin and Alberto Velasco, former senior executives of multinational companies, with broad experience in strategy and brand building at the local, regional and global scale.

Luis Gérardin brings over 25 years of operational, marketing and leadership experience at The Coca-Cola Company, most recently as Marketing VP for the entire South Latin business unit, and said “we are excited to bring a fresh, holistic and integrated approach to marketing strategy and execution, so that companies can face the constant changes in trends, technologies and competition while tending to the urgencies and short-term demands of running a business in complex environments.”

Alberto Velasco, who until recently was the Director of Digital Disruption for Business Growth Acceleration at The Coca-Cola Company said, “we see Latin America's potential and believe that we can help companies operating here to be global leaders in strategic thinking and execution and to grow at the speed of the most disruptive enterprises of today.” Prior to joining The Coca-Cola Company in 2004, Alberto held marketing roles with Hyundai, Mazda, McDonald’s and BellSouth Peru.

Vivaldi will use its base in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to develop the business in the entire Latin American region. The announcement builds on a year of expansion, client growth and new thought leadership for Vivaldi, who recently announced the acquisition of a London-based digital marketing agency as part of its ongoing strategy to extend its creative and UX capabilities into measurable social and digital activation in order to better unlock opportunities for clients.

Commenting on the development, Erich Joachimsthaler Ph.D., founder and global CEO of Vivaldi Group said, “Latin America has terrific growth potential… and the expansion of our presence enhances Vivaldi’s ability to support organizations across the region with our strategy expertise, award-winning creativity and in-market activation. For many years since founding the company, we have had strong ties with the business community in Latin America and we look forward to deepening the collaboration and achieving strong growth together.”

About Vivaldi

Vivaldi is one of the largest independent global strategy consultancies. Vivaldi’s strategy-to-action approach helps build strong brands, drives disruptive innovation, and establishes platform businesses that operate at the speed of business today.
http://vivaldigroup.com

For further information please visit: www.vivaldigroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
