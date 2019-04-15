Vivendi 2019 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting: All Resolutions Adopted

Regulatory News:
Vivendi’s (Paris:VIV) 2019 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting, held
today in Paris under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré with a quorum
of 67.04% present or represented, approved all the resolutions submitted
to the vote of the meeting.
The shareholders approved the payment of an ordinary dividend of €0.50
per share with respect to fiscal year 2018, up 11.1% compared to the
dividend paid with respect to fiscal year 2017. The dividend will be
paid as from April 18, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of April 16, 2019.
The General Shareholders’ Meeting appointed Cyrille Bolloré as a member
of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term. It also renewed the term
of office of Dominique Delport for the same four-year period. The
Supervisory Board now comprises 11 members: six women and five men,
including the member representing the Group’s employees and one member
representing the Group’s employee shareholders. Five members of the
Board are independent.
The General Shareholders’ Meeting also approved the implementation of
Vivendi’s plan to convert into a European Company. Based in France and
present in 21 European countries, Vivendi generates 54% of its
consolidated revenues, and currently employs 53% of its staff, in
Europe. This new status will allow Vivendi to align its corporate form
with its economic and cultural European roots.
Concerning the Management Board remuneration, even though all
resolutions were adopted, the Supervisory Board will reexamine this
point.
Vivendi’s Supervisory Board, which convened following today’s General
Shareholders’ Meeting, appointed Vincent Bolloré as censor and special
advisor to the Chairman of the Management Board.
Bio Cyrille Bolloré
A graduate of Paris Dauphine University, Cyrille Bolloré, age 33,
holds a Master’s degree in economics and management, with a major in
finance.
He was Deputy Manager of Supplies and Logistics at Bolloré Energy
from November 2007 to November 2008, and then Manager from December 2008
to August 2010. He was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Bolloré
Energy in September 2010 and Chairman in October 2011. He became Vice
Chairman and Managing Director of Bolloré in August 2012 and Deputy
Chief Executive Officer of Bolloré in June 2013. He became
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in March 2019. He was Chairman of
Bolloré Logistics until December 2014, Chairman of Bolloré Transport
Logistics from November 2014 to May 2016, and has been Chairman of
Bolloré Transport & Logistics Corporate (formerly Bolloré Transport &
Logistics) since April 2016.
In September 2017, he was appointed Vice Chairman and Chief Executive
Officer of Financière de l’Odet.
