Vivendi : Brand Marketing Created to Provide Expertise and Compelling Content to Brands Worldwide

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) today announces the creation of Vivendi Brand
Marketing to provide expertise and compelling content to brands
worldwide.
Vivendi Brand Marketing provides insights services and strategy
consultancy for major companies and brands looking to meet today’s
growing consumer expectations for powerful and meaningful content. It
combines Havas’ deep knowledge of consumers and brands with the
creativity, production and distribution skills of Vivendi’s other
businesses.
In addition to her current responsibilities as Chief Insights Officer of
Havas, Maria Garrido will lead the newly-created activity.
Maria joined Havas in 2014 after 18 years of experience in North
America, Latin America and Europe. She has held both operational and
strategic marketing roles at various FMCG blue chips, most notably
Colgate Palmolive Co and Mondelez. She was appointed Chief Insights
Officer of Havas in 2015 and Chief Executive Officer of Havas X, the
Innovation practice at Havas Group, in 2017.
About Vivendi
Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class
content, media and communications group with European roots. In content
creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music
(Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing
(Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of
entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market,
Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to
create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined
forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the
reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas.
the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content
and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile
devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new
forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that
are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses
cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create
greater value. www.vivendi.com
