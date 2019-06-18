Log in
Vivendi : Brand Marketing Created to Provide Expertise and Compelling Content to Brands Worldwide

06/18/2019 | 04:52am EDT

Maria Garrido to lead this practice

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) today announces the creation of Vivendi Brand Marketing to provide expertise and compelling content to brands worldwide.

Vivendi Brand Marketing provides insights services and strategy consultancy for major companies and brands looking to meet today’s growing consumer expectations for powerful and meaningful content. It combines Havas’ deep knowledge of consumers and brands with the creativity, production and distribution skills of Vivendi’s other businesses.

In addition to her current responsibilities as Chief Insights Officer of Havas, Maria Garrido will lead the newly-created activity.

Maria joined Havas in 2014 after 18 years of experience in North America, Latin America and Europe. She has held both operational and strategic marketing roles at various FMCG blue chips, most notably Colgate Palmolive Co and Mondelez. She was appointed Chief Insights Officer of Havas in 2015 and Chief Executive Officer of Havas X, the Innovation practice at Havas Group, in 2017.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com


© Business Wire 2019
