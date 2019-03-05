Log in
Vivendi : Has Sold the Remaining Part of Its Interest in Ubisoft

03/05/2019 | 12:06pm EST

Regulatory News:

As expected, Vivendi (Paris:VIV) has sold the remaining part of its interest in Ubisoft (5.87% of the share capital) for an amount of €429 million, representing a capital gain of €220 million.

Vivendi is no longer a Ubisoft shareholder and maintains its commitment to refrain from purchasing Ubisoft shares for a period of five years.

In total, the sale of Vivendi's interest in Ubisoft represents an amount of €2 billion and a capital gain of €1.2 billion.

Vivendi, which already owns Gameloft, a global leader in mobile video games, confirms its intention to continue to strengthen its position in the video games sector.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com.


© Business Wire 2019
