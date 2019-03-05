Vivendi : Has Sold the Remaining Part of Its Interest in Ubisoft

Regulatory News:
As expected, Vivendi (Paris:VIV) has sold the remaining part of its
interest in Ubisoft (5.87% of the share capital) for an amount of €429
million, representing a capital gain of €220 million.
Vivendi is no longer a Ubisoft shareholder and maintains its commitment
to refrain from purchasing Ubisoft shares for a period of five years.
In total, the sale of Vivendi's interest in Ubisoft represents an amount
of €2 billion and a capital gain of €1.2 billion.
Vivendi, which already owns Gameloft, a global leader in mobile video
games, confirms its intention to continue to strengthen its position in
the video games sector.
About Vivendi
Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class
content, media and communications group with European roots. In content
creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music
(Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing
(Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of
entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market,
Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to
create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined
forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the
reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas.
the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content
and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile
devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new
forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that
are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses
cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create
greater value. www.vivendi.com.
