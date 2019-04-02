Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vivendi: Information on the Release of Q1 2019 Revenues and the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) will publish its first quarter 2019 revenue numbers on the morning of April 15, 2019, the day of the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting.

In addition, in response to questions raised as part of the dialogue with its shareholders, Vivendi undertakes not to use the authorizations being requested from the shareholders at this Annual Meetings under resolutions 29 (public share buyback offer – OPRA), 30 (authorization to increase the share capital with retention of preferential subscription rights) and 31 (authorization to increase the share capital by way of the capitalization of reserves or premium) in the event of a public offer on the company’s shares.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:42pDIGITALIST OYJ : Decisions of Digitalist Group Plc's Annual General Meeting 2 April 2019 and Decisions of the Subsequent Constitutive Meeting of the Board of Directors
PU
12:42pMOTOROLA : Artificial Intelligence Enhances Motorola Solution's End-to-End Solutions for Defense and Public Safety
PU
12:42pE W SCRIPPS : Scripps Investment Highlights – April
PU
12:42pHEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST : Completes Recent Acquisitions
AQ
12:40pCHANGES MADE IN SUPERVISORY COUNCIL OF “SAKARTVELOS BANKI”
AQ
12:40pDrees Custom Homes Announces New Houston Division President
GL
12:38pBK TECHNOLOGIES CORP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:38pFREDDIE MAC : These 20 Cities Are Hit Hardest by High Rents
AQ
12:38pBEST'S SPECIAL REPORT : Health Mergers and Acquisitions Focus: Vertical Integration, Revenue Diversification and Expansion
BU
12:37pEDISON : L'Assemblea degli azionisti approva il bilancio d'esercizio e rinnova il CDA
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
3BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Brexit leaves Ford at crossroads on long-term British plans
4NORDEX SE : NORDEX : wins another major order for 157.5 MW with N149 turbine
5Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About