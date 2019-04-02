Vivendi: Information on the Release of Q1 2019 Revenues and the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Regulatory News:
Vivendi (Paris:VIV) will publish its first quarter 2019 revenue numbers
on the morning of April 15, 2019, the day of the Annual General
Shareholders’ Meeting.
In addition, in response to questions raised as part of the dialogue
with its shareholders, Vivendi undertakes not to use the authorizations
being requested from the shareholders at this Annual Meetings under
resolutions 29 (public share buyback offer – OPRA), 30 (authorization to
increase the share capital with retention of preferential subscription
rights) and 31 (authorization to increase the share capital by way of
the capitalization of reserves or premium) in the event of a public
offer on the company’s shares.
About Vivendi
Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class
content, media and communications group with European roots. In content
creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music
(Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing
(Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of
entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market,
Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to
create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined
forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the
reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas.
the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content
and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile
devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new
forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that
are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses
cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create
greater value. www.vivendi.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005877/en/