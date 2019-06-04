Vivendi : Places a 2.1 Billion Bond

Regulatory News:
Vivendi (Paris:VIV) today successfully placed a €2.1 billion bond
comprised of three tranches with maturities of three, six and nine and a
half years, respectively.
The first tranche of €700 million has a coupon of 0.00% and was issued
at a price of 99.67%, corresponding to a 0.11% yield.
The second tranche of €700 million has a coupon of 0.625% and was issued
at a price of 99.912%, corresponding to a 0.64% yield.
The third tranche of €700 million has a coupon of 1.125% and was issued
at a price of 98.924%, corresponding to a 1.246% yield.
This issue, which was oversubscribed more than 2.5 times, is intended to
finance the proposed acquisition of M7 and allow the Group to take
advantage of favorable market conditions as its €700 million bond issue
will mature in December 2019.
The bond was placed with institutional investors.
About Vivendi
Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class
content, media and communications group with European roots. In content
creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music
(Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing
(Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of
entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market,
Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to
create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined
forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the
reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas.
the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content
and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile
devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new
forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that
are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses
cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create
greater value. www.vivendi.com
The bond will be listed on the Euronext Paris market.
