Vivendi: Procedures for Obtaining or Consulting Information on the General Meetings of Bondholders

Regulatory News:

As part of the proposed conversion of Vivendi’s (Paris:VIV) corporate form into a European Company (also known as Societas Europaea, or “SE”), which will be submitted for approval at the General Shareholders' Meeting on April 15, 2019, the holders of bonds forming part of any of the issues listed below are invited to attend a general meeting on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, on first notice, and, in the event of lack of quorum, on Monday April 1, 2019, on second notice at the same times, at the registered office of the Company, 42, avenue de Friedland, 75008 Paris, France, at the times indicated below:

- 9:00 a.m. for the 2019 Bonds (ISIN FR0010830034)1

- 9:30 a.m. for the 2021 Bonds (ISIN FR0013176302)2

- 10:00 a.m. for the 2023 Bonds (ISIN FR0013220399)2

- 10:30 a.m. for the 2024 Bonds (ISIN FR0013282571) 2

- 11:00 a.m. for the 2026 Bonds (ISIN FR0013176310) 2

The notice of meeting containing the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions has been published in today's Financial Times Europe and has been sent to Euroclear, Euronext and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The formalities for attendance and voting at these meetings are also provided in the notice.

The documents and information relating to these meetings are available to bondholders under the conditions provided by law and are available on Vivendi's website at the following address: https://www.vivendi.com/en/investment-analysts/debt/

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

1Bonds listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

2Bonds listed on Euronext Paris

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005430/en/