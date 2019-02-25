Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vivendi: Procedures for Obtaining or Consulting Information on the General Meetings of Bondholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 06:02am EST

Regulatory News:

As part of the proposed conversion of Vivendi’s (Paris:VIV) corporate form into a European Company (also known as Societas Europaea, or “SE”), which will be submitted for approval at the General Shareholders' Meeting on April 15, 2019, the holders of bonds forming part of any of the issues listed below are invited to attend a general meeting on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, on first notice, and, in the event of lack of quorum, on Monday April 1, 2019, on second notice at the same times, at the registered office of the Company, 42, avenue de Friedland, 75008 Paris, France, at the times indicated below:

- 9:00 a.m. for the 2019 Bonds (ISIN FR0010830034)1
- 9:30 a.m. for the 2021 Bonds (ISIN FR0013176302)2
- 10:00 a.m. for the 2023 Bonds (ISIN FR0013220399)2
- 10:30 a.m. for the 2024 Bonds (ISIN FR0013282571) 2
- 11:00 a.m. for the 2026 Bonds (ISIN FR0013176310) 2

The notice of meeting containing the agenda and the text of the proposed resolutions has been published in today's Financial Times Europe and has been sent to Euroclear, Euronext and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

The formalities for attendance and voting at these meetings are also provided in the notice.

The documents and information relating to these meetings are available to bondholders under the conditions provided by law and are available on Vivendi's website at the following address: https://www.vivendi.com/en/investment-analysts/debt/

About Vivendi
Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

1Bonds listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange
2Bonds listed on Euronext Paris


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:42aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
06:41aDIAMONDBACK ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:41aENI : Starts Construction on Second Renewable Power Plant in Italy
DJ
06:40aAirspan and Qualcomm are Cooperating to Develop Integrated 5G Relay Backhaul
BU
06:40aEMERGENT CAPITAL, INC. : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement (form 8-K)
AQ
06:39aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson enables international augmented reality video call together with Singtel, Optus, and OPPO
AQ
06:38aMarathon Oil to Exit U.K. With Sale of Units to RockRose
DJ
06:37aSPRINT : Vehicle Intelligence Leader, Spireon, to Leverage CAT M Connectivity on Sprint's Curiosity™ IoT
PR
06:37aSPRINT : Nauto Selects Sprint Curiosity™ IoT as a Connectivity Provider for Fleet Management Portfolio
PR
06:37aKAINOS : Meet our new Head of AI
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
3COVESTRO : Covestro warns earnings could halve as competition heats up
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
5TESLA : TESLA : Rising middle class may mean bright future for Tesla

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.