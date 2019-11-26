Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vivendi: Share Capital Reduction by Cancellation of Treasury Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 12:44pm EST

Regulatory News:

At a meeting held today, Vivendi’s (Paris:VIV) Management Board decided to cancel 36,251,491 treasury shares, representing 2.97% of the share capital, in accordance with the authorization granted by the 28th resolution of the Combined General Shareholders Meeting of April 15, 2019.

The share capital now amounts to €6,510,644,261 divided into 1,183,753,502 shares and the number of gross voting rights amounts to 1,258,712,455. Following this cancellation of shares, Vivendi directly holds 3,649,627 of its own shares (0.31% of the share capital).

Of the 36,251,491 shares cancelled:

  • 32,082,342 shares were acquired under the current share buyback program, implemented on May 28, 2019 by decision of the Management Board on May 24, 2019, in accordance with the authorization granted by the 27th resolution of the Combined General Shareholders Meeting of April 15, 2019; and
  • 4,169,149 shares out of the 7,062,778 shares covering performance shares plans were reallocated to the cancellation of shares.

It is recalled that further to decisions taken by the Management Board on June 17, 2019 and July 25, 2019, a total 94.679 million shares were cancelled, including 64.7 million shares repurchased under the current program. As a consequence, 130,930,810 shares were cancelled between June 17, 2019 and November 26, 2019, representing 10% of the share capital as of the date of implementation of the share buyback program.

This share buyback program will continue until February 12, 2020, as set out in Supplement No. 2 to the description of the share buyback program, posted on November 15, 2019 on Vivendi’s website (www.vivendi.com).

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:21pU.S.-China trade deal close, Trump says; negotiations continue
RE
01:21pTrump says near deal with China, but U.S. also has eye on Hong Kong
RE
01:21pCOMPARE DYSON BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Best V8, V10, Absolute, Animal Vac & Supersonic Hair Dryer Savings Identified by Save Bubble
BU
01:21pCITIGROUP : Bank Regulator Fines Citigroup's U.K. Operations $56.6 Million for Regulatory Failings -- Update
DJ
01:20pU.S.-China trade deal close, Trump says; negotiations continue
RE
01:19pMIMEDX : Ex-CEO, COO of biotech firm MiMedx charged with securities fraud
RE
01:19pSMART CIRCLE INTERNATIONAL : Helps Fight Hunger This Holiday
PR
01:16pWEST COAST VENTURES : WCVC Reports 23 Percent Revenue Growth Through Q3 to $2.7 Million and Now Enters $800 Billion Franchise Sector
AQ
01:16pAB SCIENCE : will host a live webcast on masitinib in severe asthma on December 2, 2019
AQ
01:16pSCIENCE : AB Science will host a live webcast on masitinib in severe asthma on December 2, 2019
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : MSCI arms all investors with ESG ratings of 2,800 top firms
2AVANCE GAS HOLDING LTD : Avance Gas Holding Ltd Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
3Europe must wean itself off global payment card schemes, ECB says
4Markets getting fed up with shallow comments
5INTEL CORPORATION : U.S.-based chip-tech group moving to Switzerland over trade curb fears

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group