Vivendi : outlines its proposal to restore value for Telecom Italia

Vivendi today outlined its proposal to restore value for Telecom
Italia (TIM) as part of a proxy solicitation (sollecitazione)
launched in accordance with Italian law. All documents are available on https://www.vivendi.com/en/restoring-value-for-telecom-italia/
.
The TIM Shareholders’ Meeting on March 29 will vote on a proposal from
Vivendi to revoke five (out of 10) of the Board Directors of the Elliott
slate and replace them with five independent Directors.
The newly proposed Board composition will re-establish the necessary
conditions and safeguards to allow for proper company governance and
deliver on promises. It will also encourage more effective and uniform
action by the Board.
Vivendi believes that only an independent Board will have the
credibility and trust of all shareholders to objectively implement any
strategic industrial plan.
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
Vivendi’s proxy solicitation is not addressed, directly or indirectly,
and shall not be accepted, directly or indirectly, by persons domiciled
in countries where a specific authorization is required.
