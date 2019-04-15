Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Vivendi presses on with UMG stake sale as music arm drives revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 11:27am EDT
The Vivendi logo is pictured at the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Vivendi said on Monday it was forging ahead with the planned sale of up to 50 percent of its Universal Music Group (UMG), as the iconic division boosted the media conglomerate's quarterly revenue.

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Gwénaëlle Barzic

Vivendi plans to sell the UMG stake, which some analysts have valued at 40 billion euros (£35 billion), to maximise the music arm's value and help fund purchases of other businesses.

The growing public demand for subscription and ad-based music streaming services, and the recent signing of several major licence deals, have put the owners of music rights such as UMG in the spotlight of investors as they compete with streaming platforms such as Spotify.

UMG is the world's biggest music label ahead of Sony Music Entertainment and Warner Music, and its soaring profit have been key drivers of Vivendi's stock price.

Vivendi's first quarter sales jumped 10.7 percent from last year to 3.46 billion euros, boosted by UMG and Vivendi's recent acquisition of the Editis publishing business.

Vivendi shares were up 0.8 percent in late trading as analysts welcomed further strong figures from UMG, which offset lower sales at Vivendi's Canal Plus TV unit.

UMG's revenue rose 22.9 percent to 1.5 billion euros, helped by chart-topping songs from U.S. pop star Ariana Grande and sales from the soundtrack of hit movie "A Star Is Born".

Most of its revenue comes from streaming, and some analysts said it might be hard for UMG to maintain that level of growth, although its sales figures were nevertheless reassuring.

"UMG's strong figures are timely, given Vivendi's plans to sell up to 50 percent of the business, and they should help to bring about a high market valuation for UMG," said Roche Brune Asset Management fund manager Gregoire Laverne.

Analysts at brokerage Liberum echoed that view, keeping a "buy" rating on Vivendi's shares.

TENCENT MUSIC ON THE SCENE

Vivendi has said it could sell up to 50 percent of UMG to one or more strategic partners. Analysts value the stake at between 20 billion euros and 40 billion euros.

U.S. buyout firm KKR and China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group were exploring rival bids for the UMG stake, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in February.

Liberty Media has also said it would look into it. Analysts have also mentioned Google, Facebook, Amazon, Alibaba and Apple as potential buyers.

Vivendi said on Monday it was finalising which banks would advise it on the UMG deal, adding that accountancy and consultancy firm PWC was also conducting due diligence on UMG.

Vincent Bollore, whose company Bollore Group owns about 26 percent of Vivendi's share capital, is to be formally replaced by his son Cyrille on the company's board this month.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and GwÃ©naÃ«lle Barzic
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ 1.72% 4.25 Real-time Quote.19.37%
TELECOM ITALIA -1.40% 0.5219 End-of-day quote.6.48%
VIVENDI 0.34% 26.37 Real-time Quote.23.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38aCD CESKÉ DRÁHY : Changes in the Supervisory Board of České dráhy, a. s. as of 15 April 2019
PU
11:32aGerman bosses urge government to stop EU proposal on connected cars
RE
11:30aWall Street slips as big bank results disappoint
RE
11:28aASPARAGUS : The king of spring
PU
11:27aVivendi presses on with UMG stake sale as music arm drives revenue
RE
11:23aBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : County Employment and Wages in West Virginia – Third Quarter 2018
PU
11:23aGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : to help western Canadian businesses increase international trade in the digital sector
PU
11:23aUNESCO UNITED NATIONS EDUCATIONAL SCIENTIFIC AN : advocates ROAM principles to harness AI for journalism and media development
PU
11:23aGOVERNMENT OF CANADA : Minister Morneau Talks Equality, Shared Growth at G20, IMF and World Bank Meetings
PU
11:23aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Farmers furious over non-use of irish barley in feed rations
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AUDI AG : VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
2DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA : DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : 85.2 KB
3CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION INT'L HOLDI : CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION 'L : Announcements and Notices - Unaudited Fin..
4ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev enrols Citi, BAML to work on $5 billion Asia IPO - sour..
5VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : expects core brand's global 2019 sales to be in line with last year - senior exec

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About