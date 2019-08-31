Log in
Vivendi: reaction to the decision of the Court of Milan

08/31/2019 | 08:12am EDT

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV):

Vivendi welcomes the decision of the Court of Milan that recognizes Vivendi’s right to attend and vote as a shareholder (with 9.99% of the voting rights after taking into account the transfer of its remaining shares to Simon Fiduciara) at Mediaset’s extraordinary shareholders’ meeting) on September 4, 2019.

Vivendi confirms that at the meeting, the Group intends to vote against the proposed merger of Mediaset into Media for Europe NV (MFE). The Group came to this decision after having assessed the rights, or lack thereof, that minority shareholders, Vivendi in particular, would have under the proposed MFE bylaws.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com


© Business Wire 2019
