Vivendi: reaction to the decision of the Court of Milan

Vivendi welcomes the decision of the Court of Milan that recognizes Vivendi’s right to attend and vote as a shareholder (with 9.99% of the voting rights after taking into account the transfer of its remaining shares to Simon Fiduciara) at Mediaset’s extraordinary shareholders’ meeting) on September 4, 2019.

Vivendi confirms that at the meeting, the Group intends to vote against the proposed merger of Mediaset into Media for Europe NV (MFE). The Group came to this decision after having assessed the rights, or lack thereof, that minority shareholders, Vivendi in particular, would have under the proposed MFE bylaws.

