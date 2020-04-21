Viventium Delivers Critical Resources to Clients to Leverage FFCRA and CARES Act Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium, a SaaS-based human capital management solution, today announced a full suite of resources to support their clients’ ability to take advantage of new legislation including the FFCRA and CARES Act. This suite of resources includes the COVID-19 Analytics Dashboard, CARES SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan Average Monthly Payroll Report, and Uncollected COVID-19 Tax Credit Report and is available to clients immediately. Viventium serves many home health care and skilled nursing clients and in their honor is offering these resources free of charge to all clients in an effort to demonstrate their support during this challenging time.



The Viventium COVID-19 Analytics Dashboard provides an overview of FFCRA and CARES Act tax credits in real-time.

“We knew our clients would need a way to analyze their tax credits quickly to ensure they are getting the maximum benefit from the different tax credit programs available,” said Zishe Glauber, Vice President of Product Management and Compliance. “Our home health care and skilled nursing clients are working around the clock to provide services within our communities and don’t have time to waste calculating these tax credits. The Viventium COVID-19 Analytics Dashboard gives our clients all their tax credit information with the click of a button."

Another resource available to Viventium clients as of the end of March is the CARES SBA PPP Loan Average Monthly Payroll Report, which automatically calculates qualified payroll costs, a requirement of the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses who are seeking SBA loans.

“I really appreciate the quick work done by Viventium to get this report prepared in time for SBA filings. Many [medical] practices are going to have to depend on SBA as a lifeline," said Joanne Davis, CFO of Raleigh Capitol Ear, Nose, and Throat.

The Uncollected COVID-19 Tax Credit Report allows clients to see which of their tax credits exceeded their payroll tax liabilities so they can complete and fax the new Form 7200 to the IRS and receive their payments as quickly as possible.

Viventium continues to host webinars to educate businesses on the FFCRA and CARES Act. The company also launched the Viventium Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update Center where the latest information and links to useful resources are available to clients.

