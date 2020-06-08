Viventium Introduces Benefits Administration to Their Suite of HCM Solutions, Providing a Seamless Experience During Open Enrollment

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium — a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning technology — proudly announced today the release of a new proprietary HCM tool, Viventium Benefits Administration. This new addition to the Viventium suite of products will automate benefits enrollment by enabling employees to make informed benefits elections online, apply deductions to employees’ paychecks automatically, and transfer employees’ elections to the carrier electronically.



“With the addition of our new Viventium Benefits Administration tool to our product suite, we take another step toward making our clients’ lives easier,” said Dan Neuburger, CEO of Viventium. “We are now able to streamline the benefits enrollment process and tie employee elections directly into our award-winning payroll system.”

Viventium Benefits Administration improves the accuracy of employee elections by removing manual entry. The data automatically flows into the Viventium payroll system with administrator approval. This product also works in tandem with Viventium’s ACA product, which was released in 2015, to ensure compliance.

Viventium Benefits Administration also allows administrators to attach documentation, such as summary plan descriptions and formulary lists, making it the single source for benefits information. Employees can review these documents and coverage information throughout the year, offloading what was traditionally a manual responsibility of the administrator.

“With a full suite of tools designed with input from our valued clients, we have simplified the workstream of the benefits enrollment process, resulting in greater transparency, improved accuracy, and less time spent,” Neuburger said.

Viventium will continue to add benefits administration functionality, making benefits enrollment a much more automated and user-friendly experience for both the administrator and employees.

About Viventium Software Inc.

Viventium Software Inc. is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software. Viventium provides flexible software and expert guidance so clients can be sure their payroll is done right.

Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium Software supports all fifty of the United States with payroll and HR solutions.

For more information about Viventium, visit https://www.viventium.com or follow @viventium on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact:

Jeff Petescia

press@viventium.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d9ad1e9-a580-495d-bca4-f7508fe0afb0

