Vivera Pharmaceuticals Supports Telemedicine and Home Testing for COVID-19

04/17/2020 | 09:15pm EDT

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a California based pharmaceutical company, is proud to do its part in delivering effective testing for the detection of the COVID-19 causing CoV-2 virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of April 17, 2020 the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States is over 661,000, and continues to grow by the day.

Currently, the only way to slow the spread of the disease is through disruptive shutdowns and closure of businesses across the country. With a lack of available and immediate testing, it is unclear how much longer the nation can expect to remain under stay-at-home orders. Despite the best efforts of legislators, the effects of a critical undersupply of CoV-2 testing is starting to be felt in the nation’s economy.

A possible solution to this time of crisis is the introduction of home-testing for those who cannot access, or do not have the local resources for, larger testing centers. Laboratories are backed up for days and unable to provide quick turnaround for test results, which could spell the difference between returning to work or remaining at home.

Dr. Stephen McColgan, Vivera Pharmaceutical’s Chief Medical Officer, supports the comprehensive development of home health and telehealth programs that address the COVID-19 crises. “We need to get America back to work. The only way to do this is through expanding access to testing,” Dr. McColgan stated. “You cannot measure a true infection rate if you are piecemeal testing at random centers. By linking communities, disease mapping can be more effective. Resources can be targeted where they will be most effective.”

Universal testing is not only important for determine rates of infection and mortality rates due to COVID-19, but to provide more open access to underserved communities. Low-cost testing removes the high barrier to entry caused by proprietary assays or specialized lab equipment.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals Chief Medical Officer, Stephen J. McColgan is determined to lead the fight for expedited FDA approval for in-home CoV-2 testing. Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA is the first step in beginning the much-needed universal testing process. Dr. McColgan will be appearing live on FOX News Channel’s CAVUTO Live at 8:30am/PT this Saturday April 18. 

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for a variety of indications.  In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT® sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of therapeutic compounds. The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com or www.ViveraCoV2.com

Contact:

Jules Abraham
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
