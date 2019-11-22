Viveve Medical : MSP Narcotics Task Force Arrests Two, Seizes Nearly 3 Kilos Cocaine in South Shore Operation

The Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET) operating in southeastern Massachusetts yesterday arrested two suspected drug traffickers and seized nearly three kilograms of cocaine as well as a large quantities of fentanyl and United States currency. The MSP's CINRET South Unit is comprised of MSP Troopers, a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent, detectives from the Brockton and East Bridgewater Police Departments, and an MSP analyst.

During October, Trooper Jason Trout of CINRET South began an investigation into a drug trafficking organization allegedly run by FOSTER MONTEIRO, 28, of Brockton. During the course of the investigation team members identified two addresses, 60 Robert Drive, apartment 7118, in Easton, and 35 South Street, apartment 2, in Brockton as bases of operation for the trafficking organization. The investigation also identified an alleged partner in the organization as RYAN LINCOLN, 30, of South Easton.

On Wednesday, Nov. 20, Trooper Trout sought and received search warrants for the Easton and Brockton apartments, along with a search warrant for the person of FOSTER MONTEIRO. Yesterday, at approximately 10:35 a.m., CINRET Troopers and Officers observed LINCOLN and MONTEIRO exit the Easton address within minutes of each other. Both were secured outside of the residence and search warrants were executed simultaneously at the Easton and Brockton residences.

As a result of the searches in both Easton and Brockton, officers recovered approximately 2.9 kilograms of cocaine, approximately 135 grams of fentanyl, and $199,076 in U.S. currency. MONTEIRO and LINCOLN were each charged with the following offenses:

1. Trafficking a Class A Narcotic, over 100 grams;

2. Trafficking a Class B Narcotics, over 200 grams; and

3. Conspiracy to Violate the Controlled Substance Laws.

Both targets were later taken to the Bristol County House of Correction pending today's arraignment in Taunton District Court.

CINRET South was assisted by the MSP Gang Unit, SPDU Plymouth County, Brockton Police Department and Easton Police Department.

The Massachusetts State Police and our partners operate three regional CINRETs, one each in northeastern Massachusetts, southeastern Massachusetts, and western Massachusetts. The unit's utilize a task force model of policing to conduct large-scale narcotics investigations.

