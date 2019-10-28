Viveve Medical : The Fundamentals of Creating a Successful Skin Care Routine

'Nature gives you the face you have at twenty; it is up to you to merit the face you have at fifty.' - Coco Chanel

Creating the 'correct' skin care routine is overwhelming - there are so many different serums, creams, ointments, and masks to choose. Not to mention natural alternatives like drinking more water, taking health supplements, and avoiding too much sun.

So, what do you need at a minimum to keep your skin healthy and happy? This is the question often asked when creating a quality skin care routine. The foundation of any successful skin care routine is a cleanser, a toner, and a moisturizer.

Face-wash

Skin care experts agree that every effective skin care routine begins with some kind of cleansing. So that's the start. Easy enough. But when you start exploring skin cleansers you quickly realize there are a multitude of cleansers on the market.

There are typically three types of cleansers: foaming, non-foaming, and abrasive. Each type has its own benefits and feel.

Foaming:

These are lighter cleansers that leave your skin feeling clean and bright, and work best for those with oily skin.

Non-Foaming:

Non-foaming cleansers tend to be the most gentle so they are recommended for those with sensitive skin. Non-foaming cleansers, which come in cream or lotion form, and have the added benefit of depositing more moisturizer onto your skin than other cleansers. You also don't have to use an excess of water to wash it off. These types of cleansers are good for those with dry skin.

Abrasive Scrubs:

These sorts of cleansers are good for those with rough skin as they can make your skin smoother but can also cause irritation. The type of scrubbing particle used in the cleanser will determine if it is mild or harsh. Typically, the mildest type of scrubbing cleansers are those with dissolvable beads.

Finding the right cleanser for you skin type may require some trial and error, but once you find the right product, you are well on your way to building an effective skin care routine.

Another tip for the cleansing step is to use lukewarm water as it keeps your pores open without drying out your skin.

Toner

Once you find a cleanser you like, step two of any skin care routine is choosing a toner. If you are new to the skin care world, you might ask, what is toner? What does it do? Does this stuff burn? Flashes of that kid from Home Alone screaming in the mirror after he slaps some aftershave on his face can enter your mind when first learning about toner.

Luckily toners don't burn and serve a valuable purpose in the skin care routine. Toners not only help remove excess dirt and oil, but they also help correct the pH balance of your skin and prevent acne.

Just like cleansers, the type of toner you use is determined by your skin type. For those with oily skin, try an astringent toner. This will tighten your pores and prevent bacteria growth. For those with dry skin, steer away from astringents and instead go with a lotion-based toner to help hydrate your skin.

Moisturizer

The final step of any skin care routine is moisturizing. Like everything in a skin care routine, your skin type will determine what kind of moisturizer you need. If you have dry skin, go for a thicker, ointment moisturizer. Creams are recommended for those with normal types of skin, and lotions are best for those with oily or sensitive skin as they are mostly water-based. A good tip for getting the most out of your moisturizer is to apply it while your skin is damp.

Tying it all together

While there are additional products you can use to enhance your skin's appearance, a solid skin care routine consists of an effective cleanser, toner, and moisturizer. And for those new to the skin care regime, this is a good place to start. This kind of daily regimen will help your skin feel its best and ensures that you get the most out of other facial products you may add to your routine in the future.