Viveve Medical : to Host Conference Call on August 13, 2020 to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

08/06/2020 | 08:34am EDT
Viveve to Host Conference Call on August 13, 2020 to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update
Download as PDFAugust 06, 2020

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2020 / Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 financial results and provide a corporate update after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, August 13, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM ET the same day.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-255-2833 (domestic) or 1-412-902-6728 (international) or via live webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/vive200813.html. Participants may also pre-register for the conference call at http://dpregister.com/10146475.

A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Company's investor relations website following the call at ir.viveve.com and will be available online for 90 days.

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health. Viveve is committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented Viveve® System incorporates Cryogen-cooled Monopolar Radiofrequency (CMRF) technology to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate neocollagenesis in a single in-office session. In the United States, the Viveve System is cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis. International regulatory approvals and clearances have been received for vaginal laxity and/or improvement in sexual function indications in more than 50 countries.

Viveve continues to advance its clinical development program in SUI and is conducting a short-term feasibility study under an Investigational Testing Application approved by the Canadian Ministry of Health. The feasibility study is a single-blind, three-arm study to compare Viveve's CMRF treatment and a cryogen-only sham to an inert sham treatment in order to capture short-term safety and effectiveness data on use of the Viveve System for the improvement of SUI in women. Subject enrollment in the study was completed in March 2020. Results of the SUI feasibility study are targeted for readout in late summer of 2020. If positive, the feasibility study results could support the initiation of the pivotal PURSUIT Trial. As announced on July 7, 2020, Viveve received FDA approval of its Investigational Device Exemption application to conduct the multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, sham-controlled PURSUIT Trial for improvement of SUI in women.

For more information visit Viveve's website at www.viveve.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the impact of the novel coronavirus termed COVID-19 on our clinical development and regulatory review and clearances and on the manufacturing, placements and patient utilization of our Viveve Systems, the performance of management and our employees, the outcome of our assessment of strategic alternatives, our ability to obtain financing, our evaluation of strategic alternatives, our ability to obtain approval or clearance for sale of our medical device for all indications sought, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware, unless required by law.

Viveve is a registered trademark of Viveve, Inc.

Investor Relations contacts:
Amato and Partners, LLC
Investor Relations Counsel
admin@amatoandpartners.com

Media contact:
Bill Berry
Berry & Company Public Relations
(212) 253-8881
bberry@berrypr.com

SOURCE: Viveve Medical, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/600434/Viveve-to-Host-Conference-Call-on-August-13-2020-to-Report-Second-Quarter-2020-Financial-Results-and-Provide-Corporate-Update

Released August 6, 2020

Disclaimer

Viveve Medical Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 12:33:04 UTC
