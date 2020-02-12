Log in
Vivex Biologics, Inc. Appoints Chad Kolean as Chief Financial Officer

02/12/2020 | 10:18am EST

ATLANTA and MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivex Biologics, Inc., a leading regenerative medicine company specializing in the development of naturally sourced, biologically engineered tissue products, today announced the appointment of Chad Kolean as chief financial officer.

“We are delighted to welcome Chad during this exciting time of growth at Vivex,” said Peter Wehrly, chief executive officer of Vivex. “Chad has an extensive track record of successfully leading operational, M&A and capital raising functions for a variety of companies within the life sciences space. We believe his skills and past experience are an ideal match for Vivex as we endeavor to broaden our scope of delivering therapeutically viable restorative treatments to healthcare providers and their patients.”

“I am excited to be joining the Vivex team,” said Mr. Kolean. “Vivex’s world-class team has established an exceptional operation that is delivering transformative, restorative biologic options to patients in critical need of new and innovative solutions for a variety of conditions where tissue loss has occurred.”

Mr. Kolean brings to Vivex substantial leadership experience in financial management for both private and public healthcare companies. Prior to joining Vivex, Mr. Kolean served as CFO and treasurer for Titan Spine, Inc., a designer, manufacturer and distributor of surface-enhanced spinal implants, and was integral to the process that resulted in the acquisition of Titan by Medtronic.

Mr. Kolean previously served as CFO and treasurer for Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a publicly traded, clinical stage, biopharmaceutical company developing compounds for the treatment, diagnosis and imaging of cancer.

Mr. Kolean also served as CFO and treasurer for Pioneer Surgical Technology, Inc., a $100M, global, design-driven manufacturer and distributor of spinal, biological and orthopedic implants, until the merger of Pioneer with RTI Surgical

Earlier in his career, Mr. Kolean held leadership positions of increasing responsibility for a number of other companies both within the healthcare space and beyond, including Tomotherapy, Inc., Metavante Corporation, Snap-On, Inc., Herman Miller, Inc., Kaydon Corporation and Arthur Andersen, LLP.

Mr. Kolean earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Finance from Hope College and graduated Magna Cum Laude.

About Vivex Biologics, Inc.
Vivex Biologics is a pioneer in regenerative medicine, specializing in the development of naturally sourced treatment options and solutions that improve clinical, surgical and therapeutic patient care through innovation. With tissue damage resulting from a variety of diseases, direct injury or trauma, there is a significant need for advanced solutions. By leveraging the resources of the nation’s oldest civilian tissue bank, Vivex is channeling the body’s inherent healing qualities to bring patients optimal care and to provide medical professionals and patients with innovative treatment options for a broad range of indications.

Media Contact:

Andrew Mielach
Associate Director
LifeSci Communications
(646) 876-5868
amielach@lifescicomms.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
