Vivint Smart Home : Adds Guest Access to Comprehensive Smart Home Suite for Multifamily Communities

First-to-market technology allows property managers to provide vendors and prospects with secure, remote access to apartment homes

NMHC OPTECH Conference & Expo – Vivint Smart Home, a leading smart home company, today introduced Guest Access, a first-to-market feature that allows property managers to provide secure, remote access to smart home-enabled multifamily communities. Part of Vivint’s suite of smart home products designed for multifamily properties, Guest Access eliminates the need for property managers to be physically present when vendors arrive to do work or prospects opt to self-tour.

Through Vivint Site Manager, an interactive dashboard, property managers can completely customize the parameters for visitor access, including specific locations, timeframes and frequency of visits (for one time or repeated visits). Guests then receive a unique link to access designated units, amenity access points and common areas around a property during the specified time period.

“We help property managers gain an edge in today’s competitive apartment market through our simple and secure technology,” said Tom Few, senior vice president of business development at Vivint Smart Home. “Guest Access builds on our comprehensive smart home solution, creating tremendous convenience for onsite associates, prospects and vendors.”

Smart home products and services are in demand from younger renters who expect property owners to provide enhanced benefits through technology. Millennials account for the largest number of renters in the U.S., heading more than 40 percent of the households that rent their homes.

With Vivint, property managers can offer a new level of convenience and security for their residents. From a single Vivint Smart Home app, residents can control lights, locks and thermostats; arm and disarm their security system; and view live video and recorded clips from anywhere.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.5 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

