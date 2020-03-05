Vivint Smart Home : Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 ResultsMarch Presentation 0 03/05/2020 | 06:23pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Vivint Smart Home, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results March 5, 2020 1 forward-looking statements This presentation includes forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (APX Group Holdings, Inc., the "Company", "Vivint", "we", "our", or "us") related to the performance of our business, our financial results, our liquidity and capital resources, our plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, and other non-historical statements. Forward-looking statements convey the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "plans," "scheduled," "anticipates" or "intends" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements which speak only as of this date hereof. You should understand that the following important factors, in addition to those discussed in "Risk Factors" in our proxy statement / consent solicitation statement / prospectus dated December 26, 2019 and other reports filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC"), could affect our future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements: (1) risks related to the smart home and security industry, including risks of and publicity surrounding the sales, subscriber origination and retention process; (2) the highly competitive nature of the smart home and security industry and product introductions and promotional activity by our competitors; (3) litigation, complaints, product liability claims and/or adverse publicity; (4) the impact of changes in consumer spending patterns, consumer preferences, local, regional, and national economic conditions, crime, weather, demographic trends and employee availability; (5) increases and/or decreases in utility and other energy costs, increased costs related to utility or governmental requirements; (6) cost increases or shortages in smart home and security technology products or components; (7) the introduction of unsuccessful new products and services; (8) privacy and data protection laws, privacy or data breaches, or the loss of data; (9) the impact to our business, results of operations, financial condition, regulatory compliance and customer experience of the Vivint Flex Pay plan and our ability to successfully compete in the retail sales channels; and (10) risks related to our exposure to variable rates of interest with respect to our revolving credit facility and term loan facility. In addition, the origination and retention of new subscribers will depend on various factors, including, but not limited to, market availability, subscriber interest, the availability of suitable components, the negotiation of acceptable contract terms with subscribers, local permitting, licensing and regulatory compliance, and our ability to manage anticipated expansion and to hire, train and retain personnel, the financial viability of subscribers and general economic conditions. These and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements in this presentation are more fully described in the "Risk Factors" section of our proxy statement / consent solicitation statement / prospectus dated December 26, 2019, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our periodic filings with the SEC. These risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. We disclaim any obligations to and do not intend to update the above list or to announce publicly the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. We undertake no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. 2 non-GAAP financial measures This presentation includes Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash compensation, MDR fees, and certain other non-recurring expenses or gains. Management believes that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies in industries similar to Vivint's. "Covenant Adjusted EBITDA" is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense (net of interest income), income and franchise taxes and depreciation and amortization (including amortization of capitalized subscriber acquisition costs), further adjusted to exclude the effects of certain contract sales to third parties, non-capitalized subscriber acquisition costs, stock based compensation and certain unusual, non-cash, nonrecurring and other items permitted in certain covenant calculations under the agreements governing Vivint's notes, the credit agreement governing the term loan and the credit agreement governing the revolving credit facility. Management believes that the presentation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about the calculation of, and compliance with, certain financial covenants contained in the agreements governing Vivint's notes, the credit agreements governing the revolving credit facility and the term loan. Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers and analysts calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of Vivint's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of Vivint's liquidity. See Annex A of this presentation for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, for historical periods, to net loss for Vivint, which management believes is the most closely comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the closest GAAP financial measure is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including net income (loss) and adjustments that could be made for impairment charges, restructuring charges and the timing and magnitude of other amounts included in the reconciliation. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant impact on our future GAAP financial results. Adjusted EBITDA and Covenant Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. 3 participants Todd Pedersen Chief Executive Officer Scott R. Hardy Chief Operating Officer Dale R. Gerard Chief Financial Officer 4 completed successful merger with Mosaic Acquisition Corp. Vivint Smart Home now publicly traded on NYSE (VVNT) following completion of merger with Mosaic Acquisition Corp. on January 17, 2020

Merger creates leading public smart home company, raising profile in the marketplace and providing strong platform for growth

$488 million of new capital raised during merger, including recommitment from pre-existing investors; helps key objective of company to deleverage business

pre-existing investors; helps key objective of company to deleverage business Refinancing in February further helped this cause, increased borrowing capacity and lowered interest costs; target leverage ratio is <3x Covenant Adjusted EBITDA 5 announced several key management changes Alex Dunn stepping down following 14 years as President; will remain advisor to Vivint through March 2021 to ensure seamless transition

Scott Hardy, Vivint's long-time Chief Operating Officer, will assume many of Dunn's responsibilities

long-time Chief Operating Officer, will assume many of Dunn's responsibilities Dale Gerard named Chief Financial Officer following successful stint as interim CFO

Todd Santiago appointed Chief Revenue Officer; senior sales leader at Vivint since 2012

JT Hwang appointed Chief Technology Officer; chief architect of Vivint's cloud infrastructure among many engineering accomplishments at the company 6 key operational / financial performance highlights Key Highlights for the Quarter Total Revenue of $307.8 million, up 11.3% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA grew 40.6% YoY to $125.1 million, representing ~41% margin

Originated ~46K New Subscribers in Q4; favorable mix shift away from RICs (down 38% YoY)

Net Loss of $88.5 million, a $31.2 million improvement YoY

Net Service Cost per Subscriber decreased to $13.51 for the period, a three-year low Key Highlights for the Year Total Revenue of $1.2 billion, up 10.1% YoY

Adjusted EBITDA grew 51.5% YoY to $421.4 million, representing ~36% margin

7.5% YoY growth in Total Subscribers to 1.55 million at December 31

Favorable mix in subscribers away from RICs continues (~10% of US mix at 12/31/19)

Net Subscriber Acquisition Costs per New Subscriber down 14.4% YoY; demonstrates effectiveness of Vivint Flex Pay 7 Vivint Smart Home at a glace… in the next hour… 84M 98K 36K 31K 33K 101K events processed in live video views from views of home changes to locks and actions performed home state changes to the cloud by the Vivint apps and panels, plus activity history from thermostats via apps, automatically by the Awaydecided by Smart Home OS1 another 83K views of mobile apps1 panels, and voice1 Vivint Smart Home Vivint Assist, plus over recorded video1 OS / Vivint Assist1 1K automated state changes to Vacation2 D ATA K N O W L E D G E  A C T I O N = 1. Based on the average rate between 6am and 10pm Mountain Time for the 2-week period ending August 30, 2019 8 2. Based on the average rate between 6am and 6pm Mountain Time for the 2-week period ending August 30, 2019 a standalone device strategy is different than a winning smart home strategy Standalone Device Multiple apps

DIY install

One-time purchase with little or no subscription

purchase with little or no subscription Hardware margin business model

Difficult path to smart home Smart Home Many devices required to create a smart home

Seamless and intuitive experience in a single app

Hassle-free DIFM installation and maintenance

DIFM installation and maintenance Long-term relationship with subscriber

relationship with subscriber High-margin subscription business model

subscription business model AI-driven automation and assistance 9 focused on driving profitability We are driving better unit economics in 3 primary ways Reducing Net Subscriber Acquisition Costs per New Subscriber (Net SAC) via Vivint Flex Pay financing program

Lowering Net Service Cost per Subscriber, demonstrating the power of Vivint's integrated technology platform

Further scaling overall G&A expenses Improved unit economics driving better financial results without sacrificing customer satisfaction 50% reduction in Net SAC since implementation of Flex Pay (over $1K per new subscriber)

16% reduction in Net Service Cost per Subscriber since FY 2017, ended 2019 at multi-year low

multi-year low G&A as % of revenue has come down by 350 basis points year over year

Service metrics and customer satisfaction have improved while costs have come down 10 quarterly attrition may vary given cohort dynamics; average subscriber life of 8 years remains constant Illustrative cohort attrition In-term End of term Post-initial 28-35% term 15-18% 11-14% 7-9% Attrition is typically expected to increase at first major renewal year 85+ (mos.) (year 5) for 60-month contracts 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 55 60 65 70 75 80 85 85+ Contract months (mos.) LTM attrition rate 12.6%11.0% 10.7% 11.1% 11.8%12.3%12.9% 13.4% 13.9% 13.9% Contract term length changed to 60 months in 2013 and the mix of 60-month contracts has increased significantly with the introduction of Vivint Flex Pay

60-month contracts has increased significantly with the introduction of Vivint Flex Pay Increase of attrition rates since mid-2018 due to multiple cohorts simultaneously reaching end of term; elevated attrition to continue through 2020 and then return to more normalized levels Q4'16 Q4'17 Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 % base at end 7.5% 7.8% 8.0% 12.2% 15.9% 17.1% 18.8% 19.3% 19.4% 19.8% of term1 11 Percent of base coming to end of initial term in the trailing year period revenue Quarters ended December 31, Years ended December 31, ($ in Millions) ($ in Millions) Revenue Revenue $307.8 $1,050.4 $1,156.0 $276.5 $1,006.5 $263.3 $882.0 $235.8 2017 2018 2018 2019 2017 2018 2018 2019 Historical Historical Accounting Method (1) Accounting Method (1) Growth: 11.7% 17.3% 11.3% Growth: 14.1% 19.1% 10.1% 12 Historical Accounting Method removes the impact of the adoption of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standard Codification Topic 606, Revenue From Contracts with Customers ("Topic 606") and is comparable 2017 periods adjusted EBITDA(1)and covenant adjusted EBITDA Quarters ended December 31, Years ended December 31, ($ in Millions) Adjusted EBITDA ($ in Millions) Adjusted EBITDA $125.1 $421.4 $89.0 $278.2 $176.8 $20.6 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 Historical Historical Accounting Method (1) Accounting Method (1) Growth: n/a 40.6% Growth: n/a 51.5% Covenant Adjusted EBITDA Covenant Adjusted EBITDA $168.8 $643.2 $537.7 $138.3 $490.3 $125.9 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 Growth: 9.8% 22.1% Growth: 9.7% 19.6% 13 Historical Accounting Method removes the impact of the adoption of Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standard Codification Topic 606, Revenue From Contracts with Customers ("Topic 606") and is comparable 2017 periods smart home subscriber portfolio data(1) As of and for the quarter ended December 31, Total Subscribers Total Monthly Revenue AMRU (in Millions) ($ in Millions) $102.6 $65.98 1.55 $92.2 $63.80 1.44 $87.8 $61.09 $60.74 1.29 $78.6 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2018 2019 2017 2018 2018 2019 Historical Historical Accounting Method (2) Accounting Method (2) Growth: 11.8% 7.5% Growth: 11.7% 17.3% 11.3% Growth: -0.6% 4.4% 3.4% 14 All periods exclude wireless internet business and pilot sales channel initiatives Historical Accounting Method removes the impact of the adoption of Topic 606 and is comparable to 4Q17 new smart home subscribers(1) New Smart Home Subscribers Quarters ended December 31, 58,587 44,948 45,861 17,872 25 33,253 33,794 36,050 7,462 11,129 9,811 2017 2018 2019 DTH NIS Retail Years ended December 31, 279,735 322,574 316,403 13,557 17,872 132,931 136,429 115,539 146,324 176,086 179,974 2017 2018 2019 DTH NIS Retail Vivint Flex Pay Mix(2)(US Only) 20% 16% 16% 15% 9% 9% 10% 31% 31% 13% 14% 41% 32% 11% 26% 56% 8% 20% 20% 8% 15% 13% 7% 61% 72% 73% 64% 65% 78% 77% 64% 43% 52% 54% 55% 1%0% Q1-17Q2-17Q3-17Q4-17Q1-18Q2-18Q3-18Q4-18Q1-19Q2-19Q3-19Q4-19 Bank Financed Paid in Full RIC Legacy 90% of new subscribers financed or PIF in 4Q19

RICs decreased by ~38% YOY

Added second-look consumer financing partner in 2019 15 All periods exclude wireless internet business and pilot sales channel initiatives Paid in Full excludes New Subscribers from Retail Sales Channel service and subscriber acquisition costs(1) Net Service Cost per Subscriber and Net Service Margin Net Subscriber Acquisition Costs per New Subscriber Years ended December 31, Years ended December 31, $15.69 2017 Net Service Margin: 72.1% $16.27 $1,594 $1,189 $13.73 $1,018 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 69.2% 73.8%  Steady improvement in net service costs… ~16% improvement $1,115 average proceeds collected at point of sale in FY 2019 year-over-year  Net SAC decreased ~14% YOY  Net Service Cost per Subscriber at multi-year low  Vivint Flex Pay driving 36% reduction vs. 2017 16 All periods exclude wireless internet business and sales channel pilot initiatives total bookings and total backlog Total Bookings Total Backlog Years ended December 31, As of quarter ended December 31, $1.75 $1.68 $5.81 $1.52 $5.16 $4.76 2017 2018 2019 2017 2018 2019 Total Monthly Service Revenue for New Subscribers x Average Subscriber Lifetime + Product Revenue

Vivint creates significant cohort value each year Unrecognized Product Revenue + Total Service Revenue expected to be recognized over the remaining Subscriber Lifetime

The Vivint subscription model yields predictable economic results 17 attrition rate(1) 11.0% 12.3% 13.9% Annualized Annualized Annualized Attrition Attrition Attrition 18 All periods exclude wireless internet business and sales channel pilot initiatives financial outlook for 2020 Fundamental Characteristics of the Vivint Smart Home Financial Model >95% of revenue is recurring; provides long-term visibility and predictability

long-term visibility and predictability Majority of new subscribers who finance their smart home system agree to 5-year contracts

5-year contracts Average subscriber life is ~8 years, driving significant lifetime margin dollars Year-end 2020 Guidance Total subscribers of 1.62 to 1.66 million

Total revenue of $1.25 to $1.29 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $525 to $535 million 19 Q&A 20 Vivint Smart Home, Inc. Consolidated Financial Statements For Quarters and Years Ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 21 condensed consolidated balance sheets Vivint Smart Home, Inc. and Subsidiaries and APX Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries (In thousands) (Unaudited) (1) Adjustments reflect offering costs incurred at Vivint Smart 22 Home, Inc. that are not included at APX Group Holdings, Inc. consolidated statements of operations Vivint Smart Home, Inc. and Subsidiaries (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 307,835 $ 276,542 $ 1,155,981 $ 1,050,441 Costs and expenses: Operating expenses 94,437 90,029 369,285 355,813 Selling expenses 43,494 46,514 193,359 213,386 General and administrative expenses 50,597 54,912 192,182 209,257 Depreciation and amortization 140,179 132,315 543,440 514,082 Restructuring expenses - - - 4,683 Total costs and expenses 328,707 323,770 1,298,266 1,297,221 Loss from operations (20,872) (47,228) (142,285) (246,780) Other expenses (income): Interest expense 65,216 64,216 260,014 245,214 Interest income - (394) (23) (425) Other loss (income), net 461 8,676 (7,665) (17,323) Total other expenses 65,677 72,498 252,326 227,466 Loss before income taxes (86,549) (119,726) (394,611) (474,246) Income tax (benefit) expense 1,917 (49) 1,313 (1,611) Net loss $ (88,466) $ (119,677) $ (395,924) $ (472,635) Reconciliation from Vivint Smart Home, Inc. and Subsidiaries to APX Group Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss Vivint Smart Home, Inc. $ (88,466) $ (119,677) $ (395,924) $ (472,635) Reconciliation: General and administrative expenses (1) $ 54 $ 1,091 $ 168 $ 4,721 Net loss APX Group Holdings, Inc. $ (88,412) $ (118,586) $ (395,756) $ (467,914) 23 summary of consolidated statements of cash flows Vivint Smart Home, Inc. and Subsidiaries(1) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash used in operating activities $ (98,842) $ (90,476) $ (221,592) $ (220,499) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (3,147) (4,533) (5,612) 32,922 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 103,616 (5,257) 218,914 196,407 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 44 73 66 71 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,671 (100,193) (8,224) 8,901 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 2,878 112,966 12,773 3,872 End of period $ 4,549 $ 12,773 $ 4,549 $ 12,773 24 (1) The amounts for APX Groups Holdings, Inc. are the same as those presented for Vivint Smart Home, Inc. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. Annex A 25 reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - Vivint Smart Home, Inc. ($ in Millions) Three Months Ended Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Years Ended December 31 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 2017 2019 2018 2017 Net loss $ (88.5) $ (102.4) $ (115.9) $ (89.2) $ (119.7) $ (135.4) $ (395.9) $ (472.6) $ (410.2) Interest expense 65.2 65.2 65.8 63.7 64.2 59.1 260.0 245.2 225.8 Income tax expense 1.9 0.2 (0.6) (0.3) - (1.2) 1.3 (1.6) 1.1 (benefit), net Depreciation 6.2 6.3 7.1 5.9 6.4 5.2 25.7 25.0 21.8 Amortization 134.0 131.2 127.4 125.3 125.9 82.6 517.7 489.0 307.5 Non-cash 0.8 1.3 0.9 0.8 0.9 0.3 3.8 2.2 1.4 compensation (i) MDR fee (ii) 5.0 4.6 3.8 3.4 3.0 0.8 16.5 8.7 1.5 Other expense (gain), 0.5 (5.7) (0.2) (2.3) 8.3 9.2 (7.7) (17.7) 27.9 net (iii) Adjusted EBITDA $ 125.1 $ 100.7 $ 88.3 $ 107.3 $ 89.0 $ 20.6 $ 421.4 $ 278.2 $ 176.8 Reflects non-cash compensation costs related to employee and director stock option plans. Excludes non-cash compensation costs included in non-capitalized subscriber acquisition costs. Costs related to financing fees paid under the Vivint Flex Pay program. Amounts for the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include adjustment to eliminate $50.4 million gain on the sale of spectrum intangible assets during the year. 26 reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures - APX Group, Inc. ($ in Millions) Gain on sale of spectrum intangible assets during the year ended December 31, 2018. Restructuring employee severance and termination benefits expenses. Excludes loan amortization costs that are included in interest expense. Reflects subscriber acquisition costs that are expensed as incurred because they are not directly related to the acquisition of specific subscribers. Certain other industry participants purchase subscribers through subscriber contract purchases, and as a result, may capitalize the full cost to purchase these subscriber contracts, as compared to our organic generation of new subscribers, which requires us to expense a portion of our subscriber acquisition costs under GAAP. Reflects non-cash compensation costs related to employee and director stock option plans. Excludes non-cash compensation costs included in non-capitalized subscriber acquisition costs. Other Adjustments includes certain items such as product development costs, subcontracted monitoring fee savings, certain legal and professional fees, expenses associated with retention bonuses, relocation and severance payments, and certain other adjustments. (vii) Adjustments to eliminate the impact of the Company's adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606,27Revenue from Contracts with Customers. certain definitions Total Subscribers- is the aggregate number of active Smart Home and security subscribers at the end of a given period. Total Monthly Service Revenue- is the contracted recurring monthly service billings to our smart home and security subscribers, based on the Total Subscribers number as of the end of a given period. Attrition Rate- is the aggregate number of canceled Smart Home and security subscribers during the prior 12-month period divided by the monthly weighted average number of Total Subscribers based on the Total Subscribers at the beginning and end of each month of a given period. Subscribers are considered canceled when they terminate in accordance with the terms of their contract, are terminated by Vivint or if payment from such subscribers is deemed uncollectible (when at least four monthly billings become past due). If a sale of a service contract to third parties occurs, or a subscriber relocates but continues their service, Vivint does not consider this as a cancellation. If a subscriber transfers their service contract to a new subscriber, Vivint does not consider this a cancellation. Average Subscriber Lifetime- in number of months, is 100% divided by Vivint's expected long-term annualized attrition rate multiplied by 12 months. Net Service Costs- is the average monthly service costs incurred during the period (both period and capitalized service costs), including monitoring, customer service, field service and other service support costs, less total non-recurring Smart Home services billings for the period. Net Service Cost per Subscriber- is the average monthly service costs incurred during the period (both period and capitalized service costs), including monitoring, customer service, field service and other service support costs, less total non-recurring Smart Home services billings for the period divided by average monthly Total Subscribers for the same period. Net Service Margin- is the monthly average service RPU for the period, less total average net service costs for the period divided by the monthly average MSR for the period. New Subscribers- is the aggregate number of net new Smart Home and security subscribers originated during a given period. This metric excludes new subscribers acquired by the transfer of a service contract from one subscriber to another. Net Subscriber Acquisition Costs- is the net cash cost to create new Smart Home and security subscribers during a given 12-month period. These costs include commissions, Products, installation, marketing, sales support and other allocations (general and administrative and overhead) less upfront payment received from the sale of Products associated with the initial installation, and installation fees. These costs exclude capitalized contract costs and upfront proceeds associated with contract modifications. Net Subscriber Acquisition Costs per New Subscriber- is the net cash cost to create new Smart Home and security subscribers during a given 12-month period divided by New Subscribers for that period. These costs include commissions, Products, installation, marketing, sales support and other allocations (general and administrative and overhead) less upfront payment received from the sale of Products associated with the initial installation, and installation fees. These costs exclude capitalized contract costs and upfront proceeds associated with contract modifications. Total Bookings- is total monthly service revenue for New Subscribers multiplied by Average Subscriber Lifetime, plus total Product revenue to be recognized over the contract term from New Subscribers. Total Monthly Service Revenue for New Subscribers- is the contracted recurring monthly service billings to Vivint's New Subscribers during a given period. Total Backlog- is total unrecognized Product revenue plus total service revenue expected to be recognized over the remaining subscriber lifetime for Total Subscribers. 28 Attachments Original document

