Vivint Smart Home : Partners with Stars of “Boise Boys” to Launch Smart Home Sweepstakes

Vivint celebrates summer with weekly smart home giveaway and $50,000 grand prize

Vivint Smart Home today announced the launch of a Summer of Smart Home Sweepstakes. Vivint will give away a smart home system per week during the sweepstakes, and one lucky winner will receive a grand prize of $50,000, plus an ultimate smart home package and four years of security service. Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, hosts of HGTV’s “Boise Boys,” will also share the benefits of smart home technology with their viewers throughout the summer event.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005732/en/

Known as the “odd couple” of renovation, Luke Caldwell and Clint Robertson bring a close friendship, complementary styles and excitement for renovation to “Boise Boys." (Photo: Business Wire)

Weekly sweepstakes winners will receive up to $1,500 of Vivint’s innovative smart home products, as well as professional installation and two years of 24/7 monitoring. On August 30, Vivint will select a grand prize winner to walk away with $50,000 and a Vivint smart home system.*

Known as the “odd couple” of renovation, Robertson and Caldwell bring a close friendship, complementary styles and excitement for renovation to “Boise Boys.” Although each contributes a different aesthetic to all of their projects, both agree on Vivint for smart home.

“Clint and I are both dads, so we care immensely about creating smart and safe homes for both our clients and our families,” said Caldwell. “We both have Vivint smart home systems and love being able to control everything from a single app, from anywhere.”

“We are passionate about turning houses into homes,” said Robertson. “With Vivint, it’s easy to create a complete smart home that gives you peace of mind. The best part is that Vivint will do everything for you.”

A leading smart home company, Vivint redefines the home experience with its full suite of smart home products and services, including smart locks, lighting, thermostats, cameras and sensors. With Vivint, homeowners can control everything with a single app or with their voice through Amazon Alexa and Google Home devices.

“Smart home technology is a great way for today’s homeowners to enhance their homes, keep their families safe and simplify daily tasks,” said Nate Randle, chief marketing officer at Vivint Smart Home. “Most people don’t want to install their own devices, figure out how to connect them and keep them working. We make smart home hassle free by offering a comprehensive system, paired with professional installation and ongoing monitoring and support.”

You can enter for a chance to win at www.hgtv.com/SmartSummer. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Sweepstakes ends at 5 p.m. on August 19, 2019. For full official rules, prize disclosures and to enter, visit www.hgtv.com/SmartSummer. Sponsored by Scripps Networks, LLC dba Home & Garden Television, 9721 Sherrill Boulevard, Knoxville, Tennessee 37932.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.4 million customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

*For full details and the Official Rules go to: www.hgtv.com/SmartSummer.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190709005732/en/