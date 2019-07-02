Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vivos Inc. Enhances its Intellectual Property Protection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 07:01am EDT

Richland WA, July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCPINK: RDGLD), Vivos today announced the filing of a patent application covering key aspects of its technology and propriety manufacturing process.

Vivos CEO, Dr. Mike Korenko stated “enhancing and extending our intellectual property protection is a core priority for Vivos. Over the past two years we have made significant improvements in our manufacturing processes and corresponding enhancements in our underlying technology. These advancements represent proprietary knowledge in key areas, and we believe this additional patent protection will strengthen our competitive position. It is our intention to further extend this patent protection to several key countries within one year, as permitted under international patent laws and treaties.”

Dr. Korenko continued, “this most recent patent filing is an important next step for Vivos that builds upon our existing license agreement with Battelle Pacific Northwest Laboratory, our current US and International trademark protection and other proprietary practices. In accordance with patent law, this patent filing addresses new aspects of Vivos’ technology that have not yet been reported publicly or offered for sale. The timing of this filing is important given our plans to make IsoPet® commercially available in the near future. We intend to incorporate this enhanced technology as soon as possible for commercial sales of IsoPet®.”

About Vivos Inc. (OTC: RDGLD)

Vivos Inc. is a pharmaceutical company researching and developing minimally invasive treatments to combat cancer in humans and animals. It has developed an Yttrium-90 based brachytherapy injectable device, for the treatment of tumors in animals (IsoPet®) and in humans (Radiogel™). Brachytherapy uses highly localized radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope directly inside the treatment area using the company’s proprietary hydrogel formulation. The injection delivers therapeutic radiation from within the tumor without the entrance skin dose and associated side effects of treatment that characterize external-beam radiation therapy. This feature allows safe delivery of higher doses needed for treating both non-resectable and radiation-resistant cancers.

IsoPet® is a hydrogel liquid containing tiny yttrium-90 phosphate particles that may be administered directly into a tumor. This hydrogel is an yttrium-90 carrier at room temperature that gels within the tumor interstitial space after injection to keep the radiation source safely in place. The short-range beta radiation from yttrium-90 localizes the dose within the treatment area so that normal organs and tissues are not adversely affected.

IsoPet® also has a short half-life – delivering more than 90% of its therapeutic radiation within 10 days. This compares favorably to other available treatment options requiring up to six weeks or more to deliver a full course of radiation therapy. Therapy can be safely administered as an out-patient procedure and the patient may return home without subsequent concern for radiation dose to the family.

The IsoPet® Solutions division is using university veterinary hospitals to demonstrate the safety and therapeutic effectiveness for different animal cancers. The testing on feline sarcoma at the Washington State University is completed and the testing on canine soft tissue sarcomas at the University of Missouri is currently underway.

The Company recently obtained confirmation from the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine that IsoPet® is classified as a device according to its intended use and means by which it achieves its intended purpose. The FDA also reviewed the product labeling which included canine and feline sarcomas as the initial indications for use. FDA does not require pre-market approval for veterinary devices so no additional approval is required for treating skin cancer, which is the largest market sector. Following this demonstration phase, Vivos can begin to generate revenues through the sale of IsoPet® to University animal hospitals and private veterinary clinic consortiums.

IsoPet® for treating animals uses the same technology as RadioGel™ for treating humans. The Food and Drug Administration advised using different product names in order to avoid confusion and cross-use.

The Company is also engaging the FDA for premarket clearance to market RadioGel™ for the treatment of advanced basal and squamous cell skin cancers in humans.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

Vivos Inc.
Michael K. Korenko, President & CEO
MKorenko@RadioGel.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:10aCOMMERZBANK : successfully issues additional tier 1 bond
EQ
07:09aARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 24 June to 28 June 2019
BU
07:09aETRION : TOYO Awarded Large-scale Photovoltaic Power Plant Project in JapanJul. 2, 2019
AQ
07:08aBANK OF CHINA : Announcement Regarding the Receipt of Approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on the Issuance of Offshore Preference Shares
PU
07:08aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Green REIT Plc
PR
07:08aPLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:07aSIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:07aCASSAVA SMARTECH ZIMBABWE : Profit Jumps 48pc
AQ
07:07aBH GLOBAL : Share Conversion Request (June 2019)
PR
07:06aINVS ENER : Muzarabani Oil and Gas Prospects Up
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
4VALE : VALE : 07/01/2019 Vale announces dates for reporting of 2Q19 performance
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/6/2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About