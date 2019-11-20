Log in
Viz.Ai Launches a Range of New AI Features Showcasing Best in Class Stroke Care

11/20/2019 | 06:04am EST

Advancements in imaging, workflow, and security from market leader in applied artificial intelligence spotlighted at upcoming medical meeting

Viz.ai, the world’s most advanced company using artificial intelligence (AI) in stroke, is excited to announce a number of new features at the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology (SVIN) Annual Meeting in Atlanta (Nov. 20-23).

The latest software, available as a free software update to Viz.ai customers, features customizable alerts based on CT perfusion, proprietary mobile 3-D reconstruction, multi-planar reconstruction (MPR), maximum intensity Projection (MIP) reconstruction, and built-in HIPAA compliant direct and group messaging. In addition, Viz.ai has added an ability to notify and share cases between specialists with a click of a button; this all-in-one mobile application allows stroke teams to synchronize care seamlessly.

Viz.ai, the only company with FDA clearance for large vessel occlusion (LVO detection), have added the ability for clinicians to set a desired tMax threshold, which can notify them about hypoperfusion in any part of the vasculature and allows specialists to define the alerts they want to receive. Viz.ai’s technology will be on display at Booth 2 in the exhibit hall at the 2019 Annual Meeting, where experts can learn more on how to deploy the most advanced AI software in synchronized stroke care.

“Stroke is the second leading cause of death worldwide. Our goal at Viz.ai is to decrease the time to treatment and increase the number of patients receiving life-saving treatment,” said Chris Mansi, CEO and Co-Founder of Viz.ai. “Viz.ai is proud to be supporting the Society of Interventional Neurology’s Annual Meeting, taking place this week in Atlanta, Georgia.”

Unlike other stroke software in the space, Viz.ai is built with a security-first mentality and proven emphasis on protecting patient and facility information. Viz.ai is the first and only AI stroke company to achieve organizational compliance (SOC 2 Type 2) with federal laws restricting health information (HIPPA Attestation certification), in addition to 6 ISO certifications. Viz.ai’s acute ischemic stroke software is now available in over 300 hospitals across the U.S.

About Viz.ai

Viz.ai is the leader in applied artificial intelligence in healthcare. Viz.ai’s mission is to fundamentally improve how healthcare is delivered in the world, through intelligent software that promises to reduce time to treatment and improve access to care. Viz.ai’s flagship product, Viz LVO, leverages advanced deep learning to communicate time-sensitive information about suspected stroke patients straight to a specialist who can intervene and treat.

In February 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a De Novo clearance for Viz LVO, the first-ever computer-aided triage and notification software. Viz.ai announced its second FDA clearance for Viz CTP through the 510(k) pathway, offering healthcare providers an important tool for automated cerebral perfusion image analysis.

Viz.ai is located in San Francisco and Tel Aviv.


© Business Wire 2019
