Viz.ai Adds Next Generation Functionality to Artificial Intelligence Stroke Platform

Viz.ai’s comprehensive synchronized stroke care platform, the most technologically advanced to be exhibited at the International Stroke Conference 2020 in Los Angeles

Viz.ai, the leader in applied artificial intelligence in healthcare, today launched the next generation of its synchronized care platform for stroke. Viz.ai incorporates cutting edge artificial intelligence with HIPAA-compliant communication to allow stroke teams to quickly and efficiently triage patients to time-sensitive care with the aim of reducing time to treatment and increasing access to endovascular intervention.

New capabilities allow the stroke care team to synchronize care from stroke code notification to the post-acute care period. Expanded functionality will empower the stroke team with quick, relevant, clinical and imaging information to support faster diagnosis and treatment decisions, further increasing Viz.ai’s innovation leadership in offering the most technology advanced platform for stroke triage and workflow.

“Artificial Intelligence has revolutionized acute stroke care,” said Dr. Johanna T. Fifi, Associate Professor of Neurosurgery and Neurology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Associate Director of the Cerebrovascular Center at the Mount Sinai Health System. “This platform has transformed our ability to treat cerebrovascular patients and is an integral part of our stroke workflow.”

These innovations include:

Enhanced Communication Capabilities

• Pre-hospital notification of Code Strokes - Empowers the Stroke Care team earlier in the workflow

• HIPAA-compliant messaging – Personal Health Information (PHI) - compatible inter and intra hospital messaging

• Group messaging - Allows users to group messages by topic or person, providing improved communication for teams such as the Interventional, Vascular Neurology and Research Team

• Customizable Alerts for CT, LVO, CTA, CTP (with adjustable TMax thresholds) - Allows each user on the stroke team to control when they are notified

Expanded Image Viewing and Analysis

• Faster image viewing - Images typically available in app in under 60 seconds

• Advanced Mobile PACs Imaging - Dynamic, mobile image viewing of all relevant modalities including CT, CTA, CTP, MRI and MRA

• Advanced Automated CTP Maps - Assists clinicians in making treatment decisions

• In-app Image Reconstruction - Axial, sagittal and coronal reconstruction

• Automated MIPs - Reduces the need for pre-processing

• 3D Image Rotation - Allows clinicians improved visibility to determine the presence of an occlusion

Enhanced Security

Viz is the only stroke software with SOC 2 Type 2 certification, typically required by hospital systems when processing medical data.

Electronic Health Records (EHR) System Integration.

New interoperability with a range of EHR systems allowing automated capture of clinical and workflow metrics.

Viz Analytics

A robust business intelligence dashboard, to help neuroscience administrators with stroke service line planning and collection of Quality Improvement metrics to support the requirements for Joint Commission and DNV certification.

"In stroke, patient outcomes are determined by decisions that are made by clinicians in the first few minutes of care," said Dr. Chris Mansi, neurosurgeon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Viz.ai, Inc. "We are proud to offer hospital systems a comprehensive solution that can facilitate end-to-end care coordination and create efficiencies in acute stroke pathways to help get the right patient to the right doctor at the right time."

Viz utilizes deep learning, a revolutionary technique where algorithms learn how to identify patterns in data from millions of prior examples for automatic detection of large vessel occlusions. The Viz.ai system connects to a hospital CT scanner and alerts the stroke specialist that a suspected large vessel occlusion (LVO) stroke has been identified, sending the radiological images directly to their smartphone. These prompt notifications allow stroke teams to quickly and efficiently triage patients to time-sensitive care.

About Stroke

Stroke is a leading cause of permanent disability, death and healthcare costs globally. According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA), stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S. and a leading cause of disability. When a stroke occurs, and the flow of oxygen-rich blood to a portion of the brain is blocked, 2 million brain cells die every minute meaning "Time is Brain".

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai, Inc. is an applied artificial intelligence healthcare company that works alongside physicians to improve acute medical care. The Viz LVO Stroke Platform leverages advanced deep learning to communicate time-sensitive information about patients straight to a specialist who can intervene and treat. Viz.ai is the first company to receive FDA clearance for an Artificial intelligence-based Computer-Aided Triage and Notification System.

