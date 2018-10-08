Log in
VizExplorer : Appoints David Patent as Chief Executive Officer

10/08/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Patent brings proven record leading profitable growth companies in the gaming industry

VizExplorer, a leading provider of analytics, data visualization and operational intelligence solutions to the gaming industry, today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed David Patent as Chief Executive Officer. He will assume the day-to-day leadership of the Company and will also join VizExplorer’s Board of Directors. A veteran of the gaming industry, Patent has nearly two decades of professional experience, including C-Level management and strategy roles.

“I am excited and honored to help lead VizExplorer in the next chapter of its growth. VizExplorer has made impressive strides in the gaming industry, becoming an established brand with a comprehensive software platform that powers efficiency, productivity and profitability for casino operators,” said David Patent.

“A seasoned leader with a proven track record in this space, the Board and I believe David is the right person at the right time to build on our growing momentum. We are confident in his vision and ability to take decisive action to transform the business,” said Ian Bonner, Executive Chairman at VizExplorer.

Patent began his slots career at Harrah’s Entertainment and moved through a number of operational roles before leaving the company to become the President and COO of Rush Street Gaming in 2009. During his time at Rush Street, Patent grew familiar with VizExplorer products and services and has continued working with a range of data analytics and software entities since leaving the organization.

Since its founding, VizExplorer has focused on building its technology platform to serve the needs of the casino gaming industry. The Company is recognized across the industry as a leader in advanced analytics and visualizations and has experienced impressive year-over-year financial growth and a 20-fold increase in annual recurring revenues since 2013.

About VizExplorer

VizExplorer offers operational intelligence (OI) solutions to the gaming industry. The next generation in data-driven decision making, OI lets businesses analyze live, fast-changing data and take immediate action using a single toolset. VizExplorer’s applications and tools help enterprises address smart space and profit optimization, marketing campaign management, CRM and customer service, and service and dispatch management. VizExplorer is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Las Vegas and Wellington, New Zealand. www.vizexplorer.com


© Business Wire 2018
