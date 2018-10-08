VizExplorer : Appoints David Patent as Chief Executive Officer

VizExplorer,
a leading provider of analytics, data visualization and operational
intelligence solutions to the gaming industry, today announced that the
Company’s Board of Directors has appointed David Patent as Chief
Executive Officer. He will assume the day-to-day leadership of the
Company and will also join VizExplorer’s Board of Directors. A veteran
of the gaming industry, Patent has nearly two decades of professional
experience, including C-Level management and strategy roles.
“I am excited and honored to help lead VizExplorer in the next chapter
of its growth. VizExplorer has made impressive strides in the gaming
industry, becoming an established brand with a comprehensive software
platform that powers efficiency, productivity and profitability for
casino operators,” said David Patent.
“A seasoned leader with a proven track record in this space, the Board
and I believe David is the right person at the right time to build on
our growing momentum. We are confident in his vision and ability to take
decisive action to transform the business,” said Ian Bonner, Executive
Chairman at VizExplorer.
Patent began his slots career at Harrah’s Entertainment and moved
through a number of operational roles before leaving the company to
become the President and COO of Rush Street Gaming in 2009. During his
time at Rush Street, Patent grew familiar with VizExplorer products and
services and has continued working with a range of data analytics and
software entities since leaving the organization.
Since its founding, VizExplorer has focused on building its technology
platform to serve the needs of the casino gaming industry. The Company
is recognized across the industry as a leader in advanced analytics and
visualizations and has experienced impressive year-over-year financial
growth and a 20-fold increase in annual recurring revenues since 2013.
About VizExplorer
VizExplorer offers operational intelligence (OI) solutions to the gaming
industry. The next generation in data-driven decision making, OI lets
businesses analyze live, fast-changing data and take immediate action
using a single toolset. VizExplorer’s applications and tools help
enterprises address smart space and profit optimization, marketing
campaign management, CRM and customer service, and service and dispatch
management. VizExplorer is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in
Las Vegas and Wellington, New Zealand. www.vizexplorer.com
