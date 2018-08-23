Vizient Announces 18 New, Renewed or Expanded Member Agreements in Q1 of 2018

Vizient,
Inc. announces 18 new, renewed or expanded member agreements with
health care organizations in the first quarter of 2018. The new
agreements, which include a range of academic medical centers, pediatric
facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and
non-acute health care providers, demonstrate continued growth and high
member retention for the company.
“Vizient is able to offer member hospitals significant savings
opportunities via our extensive contract portfolio and other sourcing
programs,” said Rand
Ballard, chief customer officer for Vizient. “Members are also
selecting Vizient for access to services, expertise and analytics to
help them meet their strategic, clinical and cost reduction goals. We
are excited to work with these organizations and help them improve
patient outcomes, reduce clinical variation and lower their supply and
operating costs.”
The health care organizations with new, renewed or expanded member
agreements in the first quarter of 2018 include:
-
Bassett Medical Center
-
Duncan Regional Hospital Marshfield Clinic Health System
-
Eskenazi Health
-
Health First Inc.
-
King’s Daughters’ Health
-
Marshfield Clinic Health System
-
Slidell Memorial Hospital
-
Stillwater Medical Center
-
South Georgia Medical Center
-
Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center
-
UC Health System
-
University of Kansas Health System
-
University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
-
University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
-
University of North Carolina Health Care System
-
University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro
-
West Tennessee Healthcare, Inc.
-
Wheeling Hospital
