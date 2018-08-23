Vizient Announces 18 New, Renewed or Expanded Member Agreements in Q1 of 2018

Vizient, Inc. announces 18 new, renewed or expanded member agreements with health care organizations in the first quarter of 2018. The new agreements, which include a range of academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers, demonstrate continued growth and high member retention for the company.

“Vizient is able to offer member hospitals significant savings opportunities via our extensive contract portfolio and other sourcing programs,” said Rand Ballard, chief customer officer for Vizient. “Members are also selecting Vizient for access to services, expertise and analytics to help them meet their strategic, clinical and cost reduction goals. We are excited to work with these organizations and help them improve patient outcomes, reduce clinical variation and lower their supply and operating costs.”

The health care organizations with new, renewed or expanded member agreements in the first quarter of 2018 include:

Bassett Medical Center

Duncan Regional Hospital Marshfield Clinic Health System

Eskenazi Health

Health First Inc.

King’s Daughters’ Health

Marshfield Clinic Health System

Slidell Memorial Hospital

Stillwater Medical Center

South Georgia Medical Center

Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center

UC Health System

University of Kansas Health System

University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital

University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers

University of North Carolina Health Care System

University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro

West Tennessee Healthcare, Inc.

Wheeling Hospital

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, provides innovative data-driven solutions, expertise and collaborative opportunities that lead to improved patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient’s diverse membership base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. The Vizient brand identity represents the integration of VHA Inc., University HealthSystem Consortium and Novation, which combined in 2015, as well as MedAssets’ Spend and Clinical Resource Management (SCM) segment, including Sg2, which was acquired in 2016. In 2018, Vizient again received a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute. Vizient’s headquarters are in Irving, Texas, with locations in Chicago and other cities across the United States. Please visit www.vizientinc.com as well as our newsroom, blog, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube pages for more information about the company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005148/en/