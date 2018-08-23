Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vizient Announces 18 New, Renewed or Expanded Member Agreements in Q1 of 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

Vizient, Inc. announces 18 new, renewed or expanded member agreements with health care organizations in the first quarter of 2018. The new agreements, which include a range of academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers, demonstrate continued growth and high member retention for the company.

“Vizient is able to offer member hospitals significant savings opportunities via our extensive contract portfolio and other sourcing programs,” said Rand Ballard, chief customer officer for Vizient. “Members are also selecting Vizient for access to services, expertise and analytics to help them meet their strategic, clinical and cost reduction goals. We are excited to work with these organizations and help them improve patient outcomes, reduce clinical variation and lower their supply and operating costs.”

The health care organizations with new, renewed or expanded member agreements in the first quarter of 2018 include:

  • Bassett Medical Center
  • Duncan Regional Hospital Marshfield Clinic Health System
  • Eskenazi Health
  • Health First Inc.
  • King’s Daughters’ Health
  • Marshfield Clinic Health System
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital
  • Stillwater Medical Center
  • South Georgia Medical Center
  • Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center
  • UC Health System
  • University of Kansas Health System
  • University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
  • University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
  • University of North Carolina Health Care System
  • University Medical Center of Princeton at Plainsboro
  • West Tennessee Healthcare, Inc.
  • Wheeling Hospital

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, provides innovative data-driven solutions, expertise and collaborative opportunities that lead to improved patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient’s diverse membership base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. The Vizient brand identity represents the integration of VHA Inc., University HealthSystem Consortium and Novation, which combined in 2015, as well as MedAssets’ Spend and Clinical Resource Management (SCM) segment, including Sg2, which was acquired in 2016. In 2018, Vizient again received a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute. Vizient’s headquarters are in Irving, Texas, with locations in Chicago and other cities across the United States. Please visit www.vizientinc.com as well as our newsroom, blog, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube pages for more information about the company.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pSECURITAS : $93.15 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Paragon Systems
AQ
12:21pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $81,029 Federal Contract Awarded to Science Applications International
AQ
12:21pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $353,298 Federal Contract Awarded to Science Applications International
AQ
12:21pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $414,789 Federal Contract Awarded to Science Applications International
AQ
12:21pBOX : MILITARY $25,914 Federal Contract Awarded to Sea Box
AQ
12:21pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $190,720 Federal Contract Awarded to Science Applications International
AQ
12:21pASTER DM HEALTHCARE : Volunteers helping flood-ravaged Kerala round the clock
AQ
12:20pBANKING : Apollo ready to buy 3.5 bln dollars of Bank of Cyprus bad loans
AQ
12:20pLAAN & SPAR BANK A/S : Halvårsrapport 2018 - Lån & Spar Bank A/S
AQ
12:19pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : The BMW Vision iNEXT World Flight. Two companies - one mission.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : CENTURY ALUMINUM : U.S.-China trade war escalates as new tariffs kick in
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Xiaomi's first results after IPO soothe investors as revenue jumps
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2018 financial results
5PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : boss awarded £66k secret pay rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.