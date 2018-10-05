Vizient Announces American Fallen Soldiers Project Award Recipient for 2018

As part of the closing session of the 2018
Vizient Connections Summit, held Oct. 2-4 in Las Vegas, the company
announced U.S. Army Specialist Dane Balcon as the American Fallen
Soldiers Project recipient for this year. Vizient, the largest
member-driven health care performance improvement company, presents this
award annually to a member of the military in honor of their bravery and
sacrifice which helps ensure safety and freedom for others.
The
American Fallen Soldiers Project was formed in 2007 to help provide
comfort and healing to the grieving families of our fallen military.
This organization gives the family of a fallen loved one an original
portrait that captures their appearance and personality. Artist Phil
Taylor creates the portrait at no cost to the family.
SPC Dane Balcon was deployed to Balad, Iraq in support of Operation
Iraqi Freedom on July 7, 2007. On Sept. 5, 2007, Balcon and another
member of his unit were killed by a roadside bomb. Commendations earned
by SPC Balcon while serving his country include: The Bronze Star, Purple
Heart, Army Good Conduct Medal, Combat Action Badge, National Defense
Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War On Terrorism Service
Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Weapons
Qualification Badge – Expert w/Rifle.
“When you think you understand the notion of courage and sacrifice, hear
the story of Specialist Balcon. He was just three years old when he told
his mom he wanted to be a soldier. He enlisted when he graduated from
high school to fulfill his dream of serving his country. When he learned
of the delay in his first deployment overseas, his thoughts went to
those soldiers who were now also delayed in coming home to see their
families. It is an honor and privilege to recognize a great American, a
hero and a truly courageous young man,” said Rand Ballard, chief
customer officer for Vizient.
“I take comfort in the fact that he died doing something that he really
wanted to do. I could almost see it in his eyes that he wanted to be
remembered as a hero,” said Carla Sizer, mother of SPC Balcon.
See a video about SPC Balcon here.
About The American Fallen Soldiers Project
The American Fallen Soldiers Project provides comfort and healing to the
mourning families of our fallen military by making available, at no
cost, an original portrait of their fallen loved one that fully captures
their appearance and personality. Funds for this 501(c)3 non-profit
organization are donated by individuals and businesses who want to help
make a lasting impact in the lives of our Fallen Hero’s families for
generations to come. Donate online at www.AmericanFallenSoldiers.com.
