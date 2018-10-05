Vizient Announces American Fallen Soldiers Project Award Recipient for 2018

As part of the closing session of the 2018 Vizient Connections Summit, held Oct. 2-4 in Las Vegas, the company announced U.S. Army Specialist Dane Balcon as the American Fallen Soldiers Project recipient for this year. Vizient, the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company, presents this award annually to a member of the military in honor of their bravery and sacrifice which helps ensure safety and freedom for others.

The American Fallen Soldiers Project was formed in 2007 to help provide comfort and healing to the grieving families of our fallen military. This organization gives the family of a fallen loved one an original portrait that captures their appearance and personality. Artist Phil Taylor creates the portrait at no cost to the family.

SPC Dane Balcon was deployed to Balad, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom on July 7, 2007. On Sept. 5, 2007, Balcon and another member of his unit were killed by a roadside bomb. Commendations earned by SPC Balcon while serving his country include: The Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Army Good Conduct Medal, Combat Action Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Weapons Qualification Badge – Expert w/Rifle.

“When you think you understand the notion of courage and sacrifice, hear the story of Specialist Balcon. He was just three years old when he told his mom he wanted to be a soldier. He enlisted when he graduated from high school to fulfill his dream of serving his country. When he learned of the delay in his first deployment overseas, his thoughts went to those soldiers who were now also delayed in coming home to see their families. It is an honor and privilege to recognize a great American, a hero and a truly courageous young man,” said Rand Ballard, chief customer officer for Vizient.

“I take comfort in the fact that he died doing something that he really wanted to do. I could almost see it in his eyes that he wanted to be remembered as a hero,” said Carla Sizer, mother of SPC Balcon.

See a video about SPC Balcon here.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, provides innovative data-driven solutions, expertise and collaborative opportunities that lead to improved patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient’s diverse membership base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. The Vizient brand identity represents the integration of VHA Inc., University HealthSystem Consortium and Novation, which combined in 2015, as well as MedAssets’ Spend and Clinical Resource Management (SCM) segment, including Sg2, which was acquired in 2016. In 2018, Vizient again received a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute. Vizient’s headquarters are in Irving, Texas, with locations in Chicago and other cities across the United States. Please visit www.vizientinc.com as well as our newsroom, blog, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube pages for more information about the company.

About The American Fallen Soldiers Project

The American Fallen Soldiers Project provides comfort and healing to the mourning families of our fallen military by making available, at no cost, an original portrait of their fallen loved one that fully captures their appearance and personality. Funds for this 501(c)3 non-profit organization are donated by individuals and businesses who want to help make a lasting impact in the lives of our Fallen Hero’s families for generations to come. Donate online at www.AmericanFallenSoldiers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181005005089/en/