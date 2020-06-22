Vizient Announces Novaplus Enhanced Supply Agreement with Pfizer for Six Essential Medications

Vizient, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Pfizer, Inc. to add six drugs identified as “essential medications” to its Novaplus® Enhanced Supply Program, part of Vizient’s private label pharmacy solution. The medications are Bleomycin for Injection, USP; Precedex® (Dexmedetomidine HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection); Furosemide Injection, USP; Dobutamine Injection, USP; Sodium Bicarbonate Injection, USP; and Vincristine Sulfate Injection, USP. This agreement increases the number of molecules in the Novaplus Enhanced Supply Program and helps ensure consistent access and competitive pricing for these essential drugs whose absence would threaten hospitals’ ability to provide immediate and high-quality patient care.

Medications identified as essential by Vizient include acute treatment drugs with no alternatives, chronic treatment drugs with no alternatives and high impact drugs whose alternatives are less clinically desirable. Additionally, four of the medications from Pfizer included in the agreement were used to treat patients with acute-care needs related to COVID-19:

Precedex : considered a key molecule within first line sedative agents for patients requiring mechanical ventilation

: considered a key molecule within first line sedative agents for patients requiring mechanical ventilation Dobutamine: may be used in certain patients with shock

may be used in certain patients with shock Furosemide: treatment of edema associated with congestive heart failure, liver disease, kidney disease and other medical conditions

treatment of edema associated with congestive heart failure, liver disease, kidney disease and other medical conditions Sodium Bicarbonate: used to treat patients with metabolic acidosis

“Pfizer is a trusted supplier to Vizient members and we are excited to have them participate in the Novaplus Enhanced Supply Program,” said Dan Kistner, PharmD, group senior vice president, pharmacy solutions for Vizient. “This agreement increases the availability of these drugs for Vizient members as well as helps create a more resilient supply chain for essential medications overall.”

The Vizient Novaplus Enhanced Supply program was launched in January to help secure the supply of essential medications and mitigate their potential shortages. The program prioritizes manufacturers of essential medications, and supports a more resilient pharmaceutical supply chain through transparency, accountability and commitment to supply.

“Partnerships like this one with Vizient are important to Pfizer as it helps increase patient access to these important medicines,” said Angela Lukin, global president, Pfizer Hospital. “This agreement with Vizient represents another important step Pfizer is taking to drive sustainability across the injectables market.”

Vizient also announced it will be expanding its successful Novaplus Enhanced Supply Program to include the seven most critical types of personal protective equipment (PPE). In addition to essential medications, this program will now include essential products used for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. “To help solve the supply chain disruption that has been caused by the pandemic, we are expanding the program to also include the PPE that providers need to fight COVID-19 as well as when they will face other highly contagious viruses and natural disasters,” said Kristina Bourke, group senior vice president, strategic sourcing partnerships and programs for Vizient.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

About the Novaplus® Enhanced Supply (NES) Program

Novaplus Enhanced Supply Program contracted suppliers provide additional inventory of essential products to mitigate supply disruptions and demand surge. Contract terms provide greater predictability and sustainability to drive continued production and supply resiliency. Production transparency requirements increase visibility to anticipate and further mitigate anticipated supply disruptions. By purchasing through the Novaplus Enhanced Supply Program, health care facilities also receive expanded value and benefits built on the foundation of the industry’s longest-run private label program.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200622005604/en/