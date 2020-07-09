Log in
Vizient Announces Renewed Membership Agreement with OhioHealth

07/09/2020 | 06:01am EDT

Vizient, Inc. today announced that OhioHealth has renewed its Vizient memberships with the goal of continuing to improve the clinical, operational, financial and market performance of its health system.

“We are excited to continue to work with OhioHealth toward achieving its performance improvement goals. By aligning its strategic, quality and cost savings initiatives with many of Vizient’s wide range of performance improvement and advisory services, we believe we can help advance OhioHealth’s strong position as a leader in meeting the health care needs of the communities it serves,” said Rand Ballard, chief customer officer for Vizient.

OhioHealth is leveraging Vizient’s provider-led sourcing portfolio, Excelerate, in conjunction with Vizient’s Savings ActualyzerTM, with the pharmacy module, to benchmark and analyze data to help optimize its supply chain and pharmacy cost performance. OhioHealth is also actively participating in Vizient Community and Performance Improvement Networks, and Sg2 services in support of market strategy and planning. Finally, OhioHealth also takes full advantage of Vizient’s Clinical DatabaseTM across all its hospitals with the goal of aligning cost and quality decisions, engaging physicians in utilization and supply choices and improving outcomes. Most recently, Vizient’s Advisory Services assisted OhioHealth in advancing its value-based care offerings and strategy.

OhioHealth is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit, charitable, healthcare outreach of the United Methodist Church based in Columbus, Ohio. Serving its communities since 1891, OhioHealth is a family of 35,000 associates, physicians and volunteers, and a system of 12 hospitals and more than 200 ambulatory sites, hospice, home health, medical equipment and other health services spanning a 47-county area. OhioHealth has been recognized six times as one of the top five large health systems in America by Truven Health Analytics. It is also recognized by Fortune as one of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” each year from 2007–2019.

About Vizient

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
