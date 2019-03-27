Vizient Applauds Legislative Actions Aimed at Lowering Prescription Drug Costs

Vizient
today announces its support of the House Energy and Commerce
Subcommittee on Health for moving forward to advance a number of pieces
of legislation that will begin to tackle out-of-control prescription
drug spending. We are encouraged by this morning’s markup of bills that
aim to reduce drug prices by taking steps to support increased
competition in the prescription drug marketplace.
We are encouraged by the actions of the Subcommittee and urge Congress
to continue to work towards enacting bipartisan, market-based solutions
into law, especially the Vizient-endorsed
Creating and Restoring Equal Access to Equivalent Samples (CREATES) Act.
This legislation is a critical step towards stopping anti-competitive
abuses that keep drug prices high for patients and providers. “At a time
when rising drug costs are putting an increasing strain on patients and
financial pressure our members, Vizient thanks the Subcommittee for
their ongoing work to find bipartisan, market-based solutions to curb
prescription drug prices,” said Dan
Kistner, senior vice president of pharmacy services at Vizient.
About Vizient, Inc.
Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance
improvement company in the country, provides innovative data-driven
solutions, expertise and collaborative opportunities that lead to
improved patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient’s diverse membership
and customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric
facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and
non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100
billion in annual purchasing volume. The Vizient brand identity
represents the integration of VHA Inc., University HealthSystem
Consortium and Novation, which combined in 2015, as well as the recently
acquired MedAssets’ Spend and Clinical Resource Management (SCM)
segment, which includes Sg2. In 2019, Vizient again received a World’s
Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute.
Vizient’s headquarters are in Irving, Texas, with locations in Chicago
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190327005581/en/