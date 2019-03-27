Vizient Applauds Legislative Actions Aimed at Lowering Prescription Drug Costs

Vizient today announces its support of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health for moving forward to advance a number of pieces of legislation that will begin to tackle out-of-control prescription drug spending. We are encouraged by this morning’s markup of bills that aim to reduce drug prices by taking steps to support increased competition in the prescription drug marketplace.

We are encouraged by the actions of the Subcommittee and urge Congress to continue to work towards enacting bipartisan, market-based solutions into law, especially the Vizient-endorsed Creating and Restoring Equal Access to Equivalent Samples (CREATES) Act. This legislation is a critical step towards stopping anti-competitive abuses that keep drug prices high for patients and providers. “At a time when rising drug costs are putting an increasing strain on patients and financial pressure our members, Vizient thanks the Subcommittee for their ongoing work to find bipartisan, market-based solutions to curb prescription drug prices,” said Dan Kistner, senior vice president of pharmacy services at Vizient.

