Vizient Applauds Legislative Actions Aimed at Lowering Prescription Drug Costs

03/27/2019 | 12:15pm EDT

Vizient today announces its support of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health for moving forward to advance a number of pieces of legislation that will begin to tackle out-of-control prescription drug spending. We are encouraged by this morning’s markup of bills that aim to reduce drug prices by taking steps to support increased competition in the prescription drug marketplace.

We are encouraged by the actions of the Subcommittee and urge Congress to continue to work towards enacting bipartisan, market-based solutions into law, especially the Vizient-endorsed Creating and Restoring Equal Access to Equivalent Samples (CREATES) Act. This legislation is a critical step towards stopping anti-competitive abuses that keep drug prices high for patients and providers. “At a time when rising drug costs are putting an increasing strain on patients and financial pressure our members, Vizient thanks the Subcommittee for their ongoing work to find bipartisan, market-based solutions to curb prescription drug prices,” said Dan Kistner, senior vice president of pharmacy services at Vizient.

Vizient is the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company serving a diverse membership that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health care delivery networks and non-acute health care providers.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, provides innovative data-driven solutions, expertise and collaborative opportunities that lead to improved patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient’s diverse membership and customer base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. The Vizient brand identity represents the integration of VHA Inc., University HealthSystem Consortium and Novation, which combined in 2015, as well as the recently acquired MedAssets’ Spend and Clinical Resource Management (SCM) segment, which includes Sg2. In 2019, Vizient again received a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute. Vizient’s headquarters are in Irving, Texas, with locations in Chicago and other cities across the United States. Please visit www.vizientinc.com as well as our newsroom, blog, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube pages for more information about the company.


© Business Wire 2019
