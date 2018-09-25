Vizient Endorses AHA’s “340B Hospital Commitment to Good Stewardship Principles”

For more than 25 years, the 340B Drug Pricing Program has been helping hospitals expand access to prescription drugs and access to care to low-income and uninsured patients. Vizient is supportive of this important program and the recently announced “340B Hospital Commitment to Good Stewardship Principles” put forth by the American Hospital Association (AHA), and endorsed by America’s Essential Hospitals, the Association of American Medical Colleges, the Catholic Health Association of the United States, the Children’s Hospital Association and 340B Health.

Vizient believes that by using the transparency guidelines outlined in the AHA’s Good Stewardship Principles, participating hospitals will be able to communicate even more clearly about how 340B savings are used to benefit the communities they serve.

Vizient is the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company serving a diverse membership that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health care delivery networks and non-acute health care providers.

