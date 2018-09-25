Log in
Vizient Endorses AHA’s “340B Hospital Commitment to Good Stewardship Principles”

09/25/2018 | 09:06pm CEST

For more than 25 years, the 340B Drug Pricing Program has been helping hospitals expand access to prescription drugs and access to care to low-income and uninsured patients. Vizient is supportive of this important program and the recently announced “340B Hospital Commitment to Good Stewardship Principles” put forth by the American Hospital Association (AHA), and endorsed by America’s Essential Hospitals, the Association of American Medical Colleges, the Catholic Health Association of the United States, the Children’s Hospital Association and 340B Health.

Vizient believes that by using the transparency guidelines outlined in the AHA’s Good Stewardship Principles, participating hospitals will be able to communicate even more clearly about how 340B savings are used to benefit the communities they serve.

Vizient is the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company serving a diverse membership that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health care delivery networks and non-acute health care providers.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, provides innovative data-driven solutions, expertise and collaborative opportunities that lead to improved patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient’s diverse membership base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. The Vizient brand identity represents the integration of VHA Inc., University HealthSystem Consortium and Novation, which combined in 2015, as well as MedAssets’ Spend and Clinical Resource Management (SCM) segment, including Sg2, which was acquired in 2016. In 2018, Vizient again received a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute. Vizient’s headquarters are in Irving, Texas, with locations in Chicago and other cities across the United States. Please visit www.vizientinc.com as well as our newsroom, blog, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube pages for more information about the company.


© Business Wire 2018
