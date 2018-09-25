Vizient Endorses AHA’s “340B Hospital Commitment to Good Stewardship Principles”

For more than 25 years, the 340B Drug Pricing Program has been helping
hospitals expand access to prescription drugs and access to care to
low-income and uninsured patients. Vizient
is supportive of this important program and the recently announced “340B
Hospital Commitment to Good Stewardship Principles” put forth by the American
Hospital Association (AHA), and endorsed by America’s Essential
Hospitals, the Association of American Medical Colleges, the Catholic
Health Association of the United States, the Children’s Hospital
Association and 340B Health.
Vizient believes that by using the transparency guidelines outlined in
the AHA’s Good Stewardship Principles, participating hospitals will be
able to communicate even more clearly about how 340B savings are used to
benefit the communities they serve.
Vizient is the nation’s largest health care performance improvement
company serving a diverse membership that includes academic medical
centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health
care delivery networks and non-acute health care providers.
