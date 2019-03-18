Vizient : Endorses Legislation to Support Competition and Biosimilar Adoption to Lower Drug Prices

Vizient today
announced that it has endorsed two more bills aimed at reducing drug
prices by taking steps to support competition in the prescription drug
marketplace.
First, Vizient endorsed
the Fair Access for Safe and Timely (FAST) Generics Act of 2019. The
FAST Generics Act would ensure that drug makers are unable to utilize
stall tactics to prevent generic drug manufactures from accessing
samples needed to bring generic competition into the marketplace. The
legislation takes a similar approach to addressing the issue as the
Creating and Restoring Equal Access to Equivalent Samples (CREATES) Act,
which Vizient
endorsed earlier this year.
Vizient also endorsed
the Biologic Patent Transparency Act of 2019. The bill would make
information about the patents filed on biological drugs publicly
available. In recent years biologic manufacturers have filed numerous
patents – often referred to as “patent thickets” around biologic
products. The array of patent activity has made it very complex and
costly for competing biosimilar products to make it to market. By making
that information readily available, it would provide needed transparency
to the market and promote development and more widespread adoption of
less-costly, safe and effective biosimilar medications.
“As Congress continues to identify solutions to bring greater
rationality to prescription drug pricing, removing obstacles that stand
in the way of effective competition should be an essential
consideration. Both these bills will take important steps to address
anti-competitive actions and promote more widespread adoption of
biosimilar treatment options,” said Steven
Lucio, vice president, pharmacy solutions for Vizient.
Vizient is the nation’s largest health care performance improvement
company serving a diverse membership that includes academic medical
centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health
care delivery networks and non-acute health care providers.
