Vizient Honors Community Partners of Dallas with 2019 Norman Borlaug Humanitarian Award

Vizient, Inc., has selected Community Partners of Dallas as the winner of its annual Norman Borlaug Humanitarian Award honoring the organization’s work helping abused children. Vizient presented the award, which included a $50,000 grant, Sept. 18 at the 2019 Vizient Connections Education Summit in Las Vegas.

Vizient’s humanitarian award is named for the late Dr. Norman Borlaug, an agronomist who was known as “the man who saved a billion lives” for his revolutionary approach to plant breeding that resulted in a wheat variety that exponentially increased yields while actively resisting drought and disease. His “green revolution” breakthrough saved nearly a billion lives in rural parts of Mexico, India and Pakistan. Borlaug dedicated his life’s work to finding ways to end famine and feed the world’s hungry. Borlaug was one of only six people awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Honor and the Congressional Gold Medal.

Community Partners of Dallas was founded in 1989 to support the work of Child Protective Services in Dallas County where the nonprofit organization today serves more than 20,000 abused and neglected children annually. It is the first nonprofit in Dallas County to address these needs, and its programs have been replicated by more than 155 cities across Texas.

“The important work Community Partners of Dallas is committed to can’t be understated,” said Colleen Risk, chief people officer at Vizient. “From fulfilling children’s basic human needs to helping children in crisis, Community Partners of Dallas epitomizes the passion Dr. Borlaug had for his fellow man. It is an honor and a pleasure to recognize Community Partners of Dallas with the Norman Borlaug Humanitarian Award.”

Watch this video to learn more about Community Partners of Dallas.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005134/en/