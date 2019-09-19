Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vizient Honors Community Partners of Dallas with 2019 Norman Borlaug Humanitarian Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Vizient, Inc., has selected Community Partners of Dallas as the winner of its annual Norman Borlaug Humanitarian Award honoring the organization’s work helping abused children. Vizient presented the award, which included a $50,000 grant, Sept. 18 at the 2019 Vizient Connections Education Summit in Las Vegas.

Vizient’s humanitarian award is named for the late Dr. Norman Borlaug, an agronomist who was known as “the man who saved a billion lives” for his revolutionary approach to plant breeding that resulted in a wheat variety that exponentially increased yields while actively resisting drought and disease. His “green revolution” breakthrough saved nearly a billion lives in rural parts of Mexico, India and Pakistan. Borlaug dedicated his life’s work to finding ways to end famine and feed the world’s hungry. Borlaug was one of only six people awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Honor and the Congressional Gold Medal.

Community Partners of Dallas was founded in 1989 to support the work of Child Protective Services in Dallas County where the nonprofit organization today serves more than 20,000 abused and neglected children annually. It is the first nonprofit in Dallas County to address these needs, and its programs have been replicated by more than 155 cities across Texas.

“The important work Community Partners of Dallas is committed to can’t be understated,” said Colleen Risk, chief people officer at Vizient. “From fulfilling children’s basic human needs to helping children in crisis, Community Partners of Dallas epitomizes the passion Dr. Borlaug had for his fellow man. It is an honor and a pleasure to recognize Community Partners of Dallas with the Norman Borlaug Humanitarian Award.”

Watch this video to learn more about Community Partners of Dallas.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:56aRYDER SYSTEM : Redevelops and Expands Maintenance Facility in Schertz, Texas to Better Serve Growing San Antonio Market
BU
06:54aTARGET : Board Authorizes New $5 Billion Share-Repurchase Program
DJ
06:53aMULTICHOICE : Nigerians urged to shun South African companies
AQ
06:52aRPCG PCL : To notify the verdict of the Civil Court in Black Case No.Por.3016/2559 and Black Case No.Por 6000/2559 (Additional)
PU
06:52aROBECOSAM SUSTAINABILITY RANKING : Societe Generale best bank worldwide for environmental dimension
PU
06:52aGLOBALDATA : CATL reaps rewards from Chinese government's progressive policy on electric vehicles in latest deal
PU
06:52aOLD MUTUAL : Share repurchase programme -dealings in own shares
PU
06:52aCHINA NONFERROUS MINING : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual report for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
06:52aGERRESHEIMER : Top spot for the KT International Rational Process Achievement Awards 2019
PU
06:52a&BDQUO;A CONTRIBUTION TO THE DISCOURSES DEFINING HOW WE LIVE&LDQUO; : A large range of artworks from the renowned conceptual artist Barbara Kruger will be on view at the...
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BNP PARIBAS : EXCLUSIVE: Deutsche Bank has discussed adding assets to bad bank if sales go well - sources
2SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : boss buys shares as mine project falters
3DIAGEO : DIAGEO : Reports Good Start to Fiscal Year 2020; Backs Full-Year Views
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Decreases Prime Lending Rate to 5.00%
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Sets $40 Billion Buyback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group