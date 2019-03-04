Log in
Vizient, Inc. : Hosts Congressional Briefing to Discuss the Critical Role of Hospitals During Disasters

03/04/2019 | 07:01am EST

Vizient, Inc. announces it will be hosting a congressional briefing titled “Caring in Crisis: The Critical Role of Hospitals During Disasters.” The briefing will bring together experts from across the nation who have dealt with some of the most devastating recent natural disasters and mass-casualty events, including Hurricane Harvey in Texas and the Boston Marathon bombing. The panel will discuss how hospitals prepare for and respond to these events. The briefing will be held Tuesday, March 5 at 12 p.m. at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.

“Major crises, such as natural disasters or terrorist attacks, put an enormous strain on hospitals responsible for caring for their community,” said Colleen Risk, chief people officer for Vizient. “It is imperative we learn from our combined experiences and put measures in place allowing us to provide the best possible care when our communities need it the most.”

The panel will be comprised of two health care executives offering their hospitals’ perspectives on this important issue. Cathy Denning, senior vice president, sourcing operations for Vizient, will also join the panel and moderate the discussion. The group will also discuss the importance of having a reliable and robust supply chain during these challenging times. U.S. Representative Pete Olson (R-Texas) is expected to offer remarks at the briefing. The panelists are:

  • Meg Femino, Senior Director of Emergency Management at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, BIDMC Fellowship in Disaster Medicine
  • Tom Flanagan, RN, BSN, MA, LP, VP, Trauma Service Line and System Integration, Memorial Hermann Health System

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, provides innovative data-driven solutions, expertise and collaborative opportunities that lead to improved patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient’s diverse membership base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. The Vizient brand identity represents the integration of VHA Inc., University HealthSystem Consortium and Novation, which combined in 2015, as well as MedAssets’ Spend and Clinical Resource Management (SCM) segment, including Sg2, which was acquired in 2016. In 2018, Vizient again received a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute. Vizient’s headquarters are in Irving, Texas, with locations in Chicago and other cities across the United States. Please visit www.vizientinc.com as well as our newsroomblogTwitterLinkedIn and YouTube pages for more information about the company.


© Business Wire 2019
