Vizient, Inc. : Hosts Congressional Briefing to Discuss the Critical Role of Hospitals During Disasters

Vizient,
Inc. announces it will be hosting a congressional briefing titled
“Caring in Crisis: The Critical Role of Hospitals During Disasters.” The
briefing will bring together experts from across the nation who have
dealt with some of the most devastating recent natural disasters and
mass-casualty events, including Hurricane Harvey in Texas and the Boston
Marathon bombing. The panel will discuss how hospitals prepare for and
respond to these events. The briefing will be held Tuesday, March 5 at
12 p.m. at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.
“Major crises, such as natural disasters or terrorist attacks, put an
enormous strain on hospitals responsible for caring for their
community,” said Colleen Risk, chief people officer for Vizient. “It is
imperative we learn from our combined experiences and put measures in
place allowing us to provide the best possible care when our communities
need it the most.”
The panel will be comprised of two health care executives offering their
hospitals’ perspectives on this important issue. Cathy
Denning, senior vice president, sourcing operations for Vizient,
will also join the panel and moderate the discussion. The group will
also discuss the importance of having a reliable and robust supply chain
during these challenging times. U.S. Representative Pete Olson (R-Texas)
is expected to offer remarks at the briefing. The panelists are:
-
Meg Femino, Senior Director of Emergency Management at Beth Israel
Deaconess Medical Center, BIDMC Fellowship in Disaster Medicine
-
Tom Flanagan, RN, BSN, MA, LP, VP, Trauma Service Line and System
Integration, Memorial Hermann Health System
About Vizient, Inc.
Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance
improvement company in the country, provides innovative data-driven
solutions, expertise and collaborative opportunities that lead to
improved patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient’s diverse membership
base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community
hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care
providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing
volume. The Vizient brand identity represents the integration of VHA
Inc., University HealthSystem Consortium and Novation, which combined in
2015, as well as MedAssets’ Spend and Clinical Resource Management (SCM)
segment, including Sg2, which was acquired in 2016. In 2018, Vizient
again received a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the
Ethisphere Institute. Vizient’s headquarters are in Irving, Texas, with
locations in Chicago and other cities across the United States. Please
visit www.vizientinc.com as
well as our newsroom, blog, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube pages
for more information about the company.
