Vizient Provides Feedback to Government Agencies on Drug Compounding and Improving Competition for Generics and Biosimilars

This week, Vizient, Inc. offered expert insights to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on actions that would help increase access to compounded medications and improve the competitive landscape for new generic drugs and biosimilars.

At the FDA’s virtual listening session on drug compounding for hospitals and health systems, held June 24, Katrina Harper, PharmD, MBA, BCPS, clinical pharmacy director for Vizient, shared insights on the primary barriers affecting access to compounded medications and suggested actions the agency could take to clarify compliance issues.

During the session, Harper expressed appreciation for the recent compounding flexibilities the agency has provided during the COVID-19 pandemic and encouraged it to consider retaining certain flexibilities, such as allowing compounding of certain medications before they are placed on FDA’s Drug Shortage list to limit gaps in care. She also articulated the need for the agency to clarify its plans regarding a draft guidance for hospital and health system compounding.

In addition to participating in the FDA event, Vizient today sent comments in response to USPTO’s proposed “PTAB Rules of Practice for Instituting on All Challenged Patent Claims and All Grounds and Eliminating the Presumption at Institution Favoring Petitioner as to Testimonial Evidence”. The proposed rule would alter certain elements of review processes and, as described in Vizient’s comments, potentially disrupt current practices that have helped foster competition by limiting the extent to which invalid patents block access to generic drugs and biosimilars. In the letter, Vizient voiced its support for policies that foster competition, particularly for those drug classifications.

