Vizient Receives Strategic Alliance Award from Parkview Regional Medical Center

09/25/2018 | 12:03pm CEST

Vizient announces that it has received the Strategic Alliance – System award for 2018 from Parkview Health’s Supply Chain. The award was presented on Sept. 19 during Parkview’s Vendor Recognition ceremony at the Mirro Center for Research on the campus of Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The Strategic Alliance – System award is presented annually by Parkview to a vendor organization that assists with development of sourcing relationships to achieve long-term “win-win” benefits and innovation based on mutually desired outcomes specifically related to the health system’s operations and goals.

“We are excited to receive this award from Parkview Health’s Supply Chain as it reflects the collaborative relationship we have established to help them meet their performance improvement goals,” said Rand Ballard, chief customer officer. “Vizient is proud to work with Parkview to help them lower costs while continuing to deliver high quality care to the patients they serve.”

Parkview Regional Medical Center is a not-for-profit, community-based health system serving a northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio population of more than 820,000. It includes nine hospitals and an extensive network of primary care and specialty care physicians. The flagship Parkview Regional Medical Center campus includes services such as the Parkview Cancer Institute, Parkview Heart Institute, Samaritan Flight and Ground Transport Program, Parkview Ortho Hospital, a certified stroke center, verified adult and pediatric trauma centers, Women's & Children's Hospital and an outpatient services center.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, provides innovative data-driven solutions, expertise and collaborative opportunities that lead to improved patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient’s diverse membership base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing volume. The Vizient brand identity represents the integration of VHA Inc., University HealthSystem Consortium and Novation, which combined in 2015, as well as MedAssets’ Spend and Clinical Resource Management (SCM) segment, including Sg2, which was acquired in 2016. In 2018, Vizient again received a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute. Vizient’s headquarters are in Irving, Texas, with locations in Chicago and other cities across the United States. Please visit www.vizientinc.com as well as our newsroom, blog, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube pages for more information about the company.


© Business Wire 2018
