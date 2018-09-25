Vizient Receives Strategic Alliance Award from Parkview Regional Medical Center

Vizient
announces that it has received the Strategic Alliance – System award for
2018 from Parkview Health’s Supply Chain. The award was presented on
Sept. 19 during Parkview’s Vendor Recognition ceremony at the Mirro
Center for Research on the campus of Parkview
Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind.
The Strategic Alliance – System award is presented annually by Parkview
to a vendor organization that assists with development of sourcing
relationships to achieve long-term “win-win” benefits and innovation
based on mutually desired outcomes specifically related to the health
system’s operations and goals.
“We are excited to receive this award from Parkview Health’s Supply
Chain as it reflects the collaborative relationship we have established
to help them meet their performance improvement goals,” said Rand
Ballard, chief customer officer. “Vizient is proud to work with Parkview
to help them lower costs while continuing to deliver high quality care
to the patients they serve.”
Parkview Regional Medical Center is a not-for-profit, community-based
health system serving a northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio population
of more than 820,000. It includes nine hospitals and an extensive
network of primary care and specialty care physicians. The flagship
Parkview Regional Medical Center campus includes services such as the
Parkview Cancer Institute, Parkview Heart Institute, Samaritan Flight
and Ground Transport Program, Parkview Ortho Hospital, a certified
stroke center, verified adult and pediatric trauma centers, Women's &
Children's Hospital and an outpatient services center.
About Vizient, Inc.
Vizient, Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance
improvement company in the country, provides innovative data-driven
solutions, expertise and collaborative opportunities that lead to
improved patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient’s diverse membership
base includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community
hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute health care
providers and represents approximately $100 billion in annual purchasing
volume. The Vizient brand identity represents the integration of VHA
Inc., University HealthSystem Consortium and Novation, which combined in
2015, as well as MedAssets’ Spend and Clinical Resource Management (SCM)
segment, including Sg2, which was acquired in 2016. In 2018, Vizient
again received a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the
Ethisphere Institute. Vizient’s headquarters are in Irving, Texas, with
locations in Chicago and other cities across the United States. Please
visit www.vizientinc.com
as well as our newsroom,
blog,
Twitter,
LinkedIn
and YouTube
pages for more information about the company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005432/en/