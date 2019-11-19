Log in
Vizient Wins International Exhibition Competition for Most Innovative Use of Technology

11/19/2019 | 12:01pm EST

Vizient, Inc. announced today it has been named a first-place winner in the 2019 Art of the Show Competition sponsored by the International Association of Exhibitions and Events. “The Art of Care Immersion Hallway,” featured at the Vizient Connections Business Summit in April, received Most Innovative Use of Technology for events under 75,000 net square feet.

Vizient is the nation’s largest health care performance improvement company and annually produces the event to connect health care providers and suppliers. Vizient’s event experiential team, led by Shay Damaske, senior director of event marketing, designed the hallway at the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas with an immersive, moving art gallery that included three-dimensional, video-mapped content and customized looks throughout each day of the event. The fluid design enabled customized content for opening and closing keynote speakers, extending their messages to leave a lasting impression with attendees as they entered and departed the speaker halls through a curated gallery.

“One of Vizient’s enterprise priorities is to provide a consistent and exceptional member experience,” said Kyle Pyron, Vizient senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “We do this in many ways, but one of the most visible is through our events. It is exciting to be recognized for bringing forward innovative ways to engage and inspire our members.”

The Art of the Show Competition recognizes excellence in promotional materials for the exhibitions and events industry in 14 categories of competition, spanning three show sizes. Entries are judged by an independent panel of judges who specialize in marketing, communications and graphic design. Winners were selected for their creative use of promotional marketing elements. To view the winning exhibition, click here.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.


© Business Wire 2019
