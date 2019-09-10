Vizient and Huggies® Brand Partner at the 2019 Vizient Connections Education Summit to Raise Awareness for Diaper Need

During its annual fall Connections Education Summit Sept. 16-19 in Las Vegas, Vizient, Inc. will again partner with Huggies in their commitment to support communities end diaper need by donating 10,000 diapers to HELP of Southern Nevada Diaper Bank, a member of the National Diaper Bank Network.

According to the 2017 study commissioned by Huggies, 36% of U.S. families struggle to provide fresh, clean diapers for their babies. Attendees at the event will have the opportunity to volunteer to package diapers for delivery to families in need. For each person who volunteers, Huggies will donate an additional day’s supply of diapers to the Las Vegas Diaper Bank up to a total of 10,000 diapers.

“This community service project has been a big hit with attendees and is a natural fit for our event. As a result of our efforts last year, 20,000 diapers were donated to support Las Vegas-area families who struggle with diaper need. We believe we can achieve that goal again this year while also raising awareness of this important need in every community,” said Chris McDown, senior vice president, member business ventures for Vizient. “Kimberly-Clark, parent company of Huggies, is a Vizient-awarded supplier and participates in our Preferred Pediatric Program. We appreciate the Huggies team for helping us put this volunteer activity together for our member event.”

The effects of diaper need lead to increased stress for parents and families on many levels, impacting their physical and mental health. Diapers and baby wipes are not covered under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, or the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) special supplemental nutrition program. As a result, parents often have to choose between paying for food and purchasing diapers. Additionally, without diapers, babies are not able to be in daycare or participate in early childhood education programs, which leads to parents missing work to care for them.

“At Huggies we know how critically important diapers are to a family’s well-being, and that is why we are committed to working with the National Diaper Bank Network and partners like Vizient to raise awareness for this issue,” said Rebecca Dunphey, president of Kimberly-Clark Baby and Child Care North America. “Over the last seven years Huggies has donated more than 200 million diapers and wipes to families in need, and we thank the Vizient team for helping us continue to support these families.”

Huggies is the founding sponsor of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), a nonprofit organization that works with more than 200 community-based diaper bank programs around the country. The Network serves more than 225,000 children each month.

More information about the 2019 Vizient Connections Education Summit can be found here.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World’s Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

About the Huggies Brand

Huggies believes deeply in the Power of Hugs. That's why every Huggies diaper and wipe is inspired by parents' hugs. For nearly 40 years, Huggies has been helping parents provide love, care and reassurance to help babies thrive. No Baby Unhugged is Huggies' promise to ensure babies get the care they need to thrive – from innovative everyday products for newborn and specially-designed products for the tiniest of babies, to diapers and wipes donations. Huggies partners with Well-baby and NICU nurses to develop diapers and wipes that meet the specific needs of both newborn and pre-term infants. For more information on the Huggies No Baby Unhugged program visit the "Why Huggies?" page at Huggies.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its well-known global brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Every day, nearly a quarter of the world's population trust Kimberly-Clark brands and the solutions they provide to enhance their health, hygiene and well-being. With brands such as Kleenex, Scott, Huggies, Pull-Ups, Kotex and Depend, Kimberly-Clark holds the No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in 80 countries. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the Company's 145-year history of innovation, visit www.kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About the National Diaper Bank Network

The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America, by leading a national movement to help meet the basic needs of all babies and their families…including access to clean, dry diapers and other material goods. Founded in 2011 with the support of Huggies®, the network raises national awareness of diaper need (#DiaperNeed) and supports the development and expansion of diaper banks in communities throughout the country. Its active membership includes more than 200 diaper banks, diaper pantries, and food banks located in 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at www.nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).

